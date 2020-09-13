Do You Set Boundaries Or Barriers? Here's Why The Difference Matters

Fluid and clear boundaries are game-changers. They reduce stress on our relationships and increase our ability for self-care, attunement, and well-being. Learning to set healthy boundaries takes time, patience, consistency, and gentleness—the last of those often being a missing ingredient in people's boundary-setting efforts, at least initially.

When a client of mine named Amanda came to me in distress about her mother-in-law coming over and cleaning her house unsolicited, she was defensive and filled with shame. "I feel my mother-in-law is judging my domestic capabilities," she said. "What gives her the right to come to my house and take over?" I shared with Amanda that it was her responsibility to say no if she felt that this was a violation of a boundary. While Amanda was scared to set a boundary with her mother-in-law because she feared her reaction and hurting her feelings, she reported back to me feeling empowered by her action.

She also shared that she was gentle and kind with her mother-in-law, and they were able to mutually agree that if Amanda needed help, she would ask.

A relationship with healthy boundaries supports independence and interdependence. We become more capable of recognizing what is our responsibility and what is the responsibility of others. When we have healthy boundaries, we can easily distinguish between our responsibilities in a situation and the contribution of another. We also become clear in our communication and use our voice appropriately.

Eventually, my husband and I were able to understand that compromise didn't have to mean compromising ourselves. We learned how to set clear expectations around our schedules—which also enabled us to each have flexibility while respecting the other's needs.

Communicating in a kind and gentle way can be the difference between setting boundaries and creating barriers. Sharing your feelings and desires may be difficult at first, and feelings of guilt and shame may arise. But by creating healthy boundaries, you are taking care of not only yourself but also your relationship, which benefits you both.