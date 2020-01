Boundaries are something that actually start with the self. At the core of boundary-setting is the ability to notice what you need and to make sure it happens for yourself. That can look like setting boundaries around the way you engage with your health, your money, your time, your things, or your relationships. Having self-boundaries is the ability to notice that your body is saying, "I'm tired" and finding time to rest. It's the ability to say, "I need more money for the end of the month, so I'm going to save that instead of spending it." It's doing what's right for you. When you start there, it becomes much easier to do it everywhere else.

Boundaries can be complex, and it's OK if you stumble once in a while with trying to maintain them. Learning to respect and protect your boundaries is something that we have our whole lifetimes to practice, and with time, it'll only become more and more natural.