Boundaries let us know when something has gone too far and is threatening our well-being in some capacity. Every person on this planet has boundaries. Even people who say they don't have boundaries or seem to have no boundaries do have them. Some people might exist in an environment where their boundaries are rarely challenged or tested; some might not know how to ask for their boundaries to be respected and regularly let others cross them; others may have boundaries they know instinctively but do not know how to verbalize them.

For those of us struggling to be in touch with their boundaries or speak to them, the first step is learning to be aware of what your body is telling you about your needs and your limits.