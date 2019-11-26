In the thread, Fabello praised a friend who texted her asking if she had the “emotional/mental capacity” to listen instead of just launching into a vent session without warning. Fabello noted that some friends are close enough that they don’t need to ask her because she’d always make herself available to help, and that sometimes when someone is in a true crisis they just aren’t able to check in first before asking for help. But in general, she believes it’s good practice to check in with someone to make sure they’re in a mental state where they’re able to offer support.

“Asking for consent for emotional labor, even from people with whom you have a long-standing relationship that is welcoming to crisis-averting, should be common practice,” Fabello writes later in the thread. “Too often, friends unload on me without warning – which not only interrupts whatever I'm working on or going through, but also throws me into a stressful state of crisis mode that is hard to come down from. Unless it is TRULY an emergency, that's unfair.”

(It’s worth giving the whole thread a read.)

Some people criticized the idea of describing supporting a friend as “emotional labor,” suggesting it makes friendships feel transactional and commodifies our gestures of care as just another item on the capitalist market. Others wondered if we’re all starting to push away our friends and social connections in the name of “self-care,” further contributing to the loneliness epidemic.

“At what point does ‘self-care/self-preservation/boundaries’ cross into ‘being a bad friend with 100% immunity,’” Fashionista.com’s editor-in-chief Tyler McCall tweeted in response to the debate. “I have a really hard time imagining telling a friend who needed me like, ‘sorry dude I'm at capacity! Can I refer you to someone else?’ as though I were an in-demand facialist or something.”