"The only thing that makes asexuality feel stressful for a lot of people who are questioning about it is society and culture," Hodder-Shipp says. "Just like how being trans isn't challenging. The thing that makes being trans challenging is the world we live in. So it may be challenging to be openly on the asexuality spectrum in the world, but it's not because of being openly asexual. It's because of other people's misconceptions, ignorance, and just the fact that people are incredibly uninformed about every sexual orientation."