Pisces and Virgo are both mutable signs, meaning that they are very agreeable in nature, due to their ability to go with the flow. This means fewer arguments and a more calm and peaceful dynamic. They get along so well that the wedding bells could ring pretty quickly; they give off the vibe of having been together forever, even if it’s just the first date. Not only are they both mutable signs, but they’re also each other's opposites. Like yin and yang, our opposite in astrology helps to balance us out, so what we lack, they provide, and vice versa.