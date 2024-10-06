Advertisement
According To Astrology Experts, Virgo, And Pisces Balance Each Other Perfectly
There’s a reason people turn to Astrology when they meet a new love interest. It’s like a glimpse into the future of what their life might be like. Your birth chart is like your DNA mapping on how you operate, making it one of the best sources of information for your compatibility with others.
Whether you want to understand your friendship, lover, or boss at work better, astrological compatibility will tell you where you thrive and what just naturally doesn’t work as a pairing.
Let’s take a look at each sign individually and then the type of astrological compatibility that Virgo and Pisces have and what it means for their relationship dynamic.
What to know about a Virgo
Virgo is a mutable earth sign ruled by Mercury and the 6th house of self-care and habits. They are seen as the Maiden, represented by integrity and honor.
Being a mutable sign makes them more flexible than most earth signs. They’re ruled by Mercury, making them highly intellectual, almost resembling air sign-like qualities.
However, this doesn’t make them soft; they are very diligent, detail-oriented perfectionists. They strive for the best, and it can come across as judgemental towards themselves and others.
Most importantly, they want to make things better for everyone around them, and they understand the logistics and processes that go into that happening. They are committed and hard-working and will almost always exceed your expectations.
What to know about a Pisces
Pisces are the most creative, dreamy, and empathic people, as they are a mutable sign; they literally flow like water. They are deeply connected to the unconscious realm, making them very intuitive and sensitive feelers. Pisces is ruled by Neptune, the planet of illusions, fantasy, dreams, and the subconscious, creating space for big dreams but also false realities.
They are ruled by the 12th house of the subconscious, which not only helps them be in tune with their intuition, but also their limited belief systems and inner child. You can always count on them to ignite your curiosity in spirituality and spark creativity and inspiration.
What makes them so compatible?
Pisces and Virgo are both mutable signs, meaning that they are very agreeable in nature, due to their ability to go with the flow. This means fewer arguments and a more calm and peaceful dynamic. They get along so well that the wedding bells could ring pretty quickly; they give off the vibe of having been together forever, even if it’s just the first date. Not only are they both mutable signs, but they’re also each other's opposites. Like yin and yang, our opposite in astrology helps to balance us out, so what we lack, they provide, and vice versa.
When Pisces dreams up a future vision, Virgo will make the spreadsheet and execute the plan. Both Pisces and Virgo are very caring and nurturing to their loved ones, making it very likely that they will both be attentive to each other's needs. On the other hand, Virgo can be very judgemental, and Pisces is super sensitive. The Virgo will have to be mindful of their words, and the Pisces will need to learn to take criticism.
Pisces are going to be most romantically compatible with fellow water signs, Cancer and Scorpio. They’re also compatible with the element of earth, most notably their opposite, Virgo, as we’ve shared. Virgo’s are most romantically compatible with other earth signs, Capricorn and Taurus. They also complement water signs, especially their opposite Pisces.
The compatibility of your sun sign is a great place to start; when you’re ready to go deeper into your birth chart, check where your Venus, Mercury, and Moon placements are. These will help you to know more about how you’ll approach love, communication styles, and your emotional processing system.
In a friendship
Virgo and Pisces, in friendship, are giving soul tribe energy. Together, these two can rely on each other and get along really well. As opposites, they tend to have characteristics that the other one lacks, making them a great duo.
They are naturally supportive of each other's growth and challenge each other in ways that are validating and encouraging. Virgo’s help to ground Pisces as they can be flighty and spend a lot of time taking naps in dream worlds.
Meanwhile, Pisces helps the Virgo dream bigger and maximize their potential. As friends, these two will affirm each other in their experiences, although the Virgo will call out the Pisces when they are being too unrealistic, always being said with love, though.
In a relationship
These two really are a match made when it comes to romance, and they have just enough of what it takes to make a relationship work. Pisces will create the feel and vision for their home, and Virgo will supply the budget and dimensions list to fit everything. When planning the wedding, Pisces will set the dream aesthetic, while Virgo will ensure the head count and deadlines are taken care of.
Because they’re both mutable signs, they are very open-minded, always hearing the other one out. This will solve a lot of arguments and allow them to be very adventurous, trying new things in the bedroom, on the travel list, on the food menu, and so on. Ultimately, you can’t go wrong with dreaming up a perfect life for these two together.
Ways they match up
Virgo’s are earth signs, making them dependable and grounded as well as long-term focused and goal-oriented. Pisces are water signs, very creative, emotional, intuitive, and ethereal. What makes these two elements so compatible is that water nurtures and grows the earth, which means that these signs help each other flourish.
As mentioned before, both signs are mutable, making them both adaptable to change. They even move the same energetically. And most notably, they’re direct opposites, which in astrology is an excellent sign of compatibility. Your opposite mirrors you and helps you grow in a nurturing and positive way. There really isn’t much about these two that doesn’t match up.
Where conflict may arise
Virgo can be type A, very practical, a perfectionist, and a bit judgemental. Pisces are creatives. They color outside of the lines and have a hard time with boundaries. Not only is Pisces too sensitive for Virgo’s direct and critical way of being, but Pisces also just doesn’t want to conform to others.
This could present a challenge for these two if they can’t find a way to work together. Pisces loves to dream and envision the future, which ultimately could help the Virgo get out of their head. As long as Virgo is open to the Pisces' ideas and doesn't get frustrated trying to stay within the lines of realistic options.
The takeaway
Without a doubt, Virgo and Pisces have what it takes to last the long haul. This is the couple that you see in old age, where they just know each other so well, even without words. Astrologically, these two are very compatible, which makes them ready for success in any type of relationship.
As long as they are willing to work through their differences when they arise, it’ll be them against the world. It’s also important to note that we have so many aspects of our astrological birth chart to take into consideration for compatibility, but this is a great place to start!
