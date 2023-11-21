You might be able to get some insight from an online compatibility test or from attending premarital counseling together. However, the best way to know if your relationship issuitable for marriage is to simply give the relationship time to go through a few cycles of the ups and downs of life.

"Marriage requires a commitment to working through life together. Nothing changes in your compatibility whether you're married or not," Henry adds. "You have to come to that step in the relationship with the intentions of honoring the promises and goals you both have. Lots of people think something begins at the wedding day, but if you don't have the necessary components in place prior, they won't magically appear once you say 'I do.'"