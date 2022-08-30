This Might Just Be The Best Dating App For Serious Relationships

Is eharmony Worth Trying In 2022? A Full Review Of The Classic Dating App
The dating site eharmony was launched nearly 20 years ago, and at one point, felt like the poster child of online dating. (Does anyone else remember those commercials?) The dating service has always focused on creating long-term relationships with a heavy emphasis on the fine details—as in, “lengthy questionnaires” and long profiles for people to fill out. In many ways, eharmony stands as the antithesis to Tinder. Some may find this tedious, while others may find it worth the time and effort to meet someone they have good potential with.
eharmony: An overview.
Clinical psychologist Neil Clark Warren, Ph.D., started eharmony in 2003, right before a certain Harvard dropout created Facebook and social media became a thing. It quickly became a popular way for people to make romantic connections based on the site’s “Compatibility Matching System,” where users take a long quiz and can see how their results align with others. The site really tries to stand out against Tinder, emphasizing that it’s truly designed for serious relationships and claiming over 2 million people “have found love.”
In an email, a spokesperson for eharmony told me that over half of all its users are Gen Z or millennials (contrary to what some may assume about this classic dating site), and that 2.3 million messages are sent weekly. It says the platform’s demographic is 51% men and 49% women.
In my research, it seems like many people turn to eharmony when they’re serious about finding a relationship and are willing to invest the time—given that you can only sign up for months at a time for the premium memberships. It feels like the place to go when you feel tired of the so-called “endless” options on other apps like Tinder or Hinge and don’t want to waste your time. The site urges you (and sometimes makes you) fill out a very detailed profile, which encourages a level of depth not always found on the simpler swiping apps (though, not everyone actually does this).
Importantly, it’s safe to say only the paid membership is worth having–the free version pales in comparison.
Free to join. Monthly subscriptions range between $12/month to $60/month, depending on which plan you choose.
How the dating site works.
Make sure you have some free time when you start up your eharmony profile because it’ll take a while. First-time users have to take the compatibility quiz, which consists of 80 questions and covers topics like your personality type, communication style, and much more. Questions include things like “Is it important that your belongings are organized properly?” and looking at two images and picking which one you liked better. (Yes, it felt like a Rorschach Inkblot Test.) If you pay for the membership, you also get a personality report based on the test you took with personalized relationship tips.
After taking the compatibility quiz, you can build out your profile, which took me at least 20 minutes. You can click from a long list of icons that represent your lifestyle and include interests and hobbies (ex. art, listening to music, etc.), sports, travel preferences, and more. There are also a bunch of questions and prompts you can write an answer to, like “If I need advice, I’m calling…” Like other dating services, the app also prompts you to upload photos. And don’t think you can skip over this detailed process: In the free version, you have to fill out enough of your profile to even message or see other users.
The website is pretty simple to navigate after that, and you can search for people to match—who are in the preferences you choose. When you visit someone’s profile, you get a compatibility score, which represents how your compatibility quiz results align. It was definitely interesting to scan through and see if they’re as empathetic as I am, if they’re more emotional or logical, or if they are adventurous. I could see how knowing some of those aspects would make me more or less interested in someone. And if you pay, you can also see people whose profiles you visited, and vice versa.
It’s important to note: There’s a huge difference between the free and paid versions once you get to the stage of seeing other profiles. To actually see your match’s photos and send messages, you have to pay for a premium membership. Otherwise, the photos will be blurred, and you'll have very limited messaging capabilities. In other words, there’s honestly not much you can do without paying.
Pros:
- Very detailed profile
- Personality test gives detailed information about potential matches
- You see compatibility scores for every potential match
- Easy-to-navigate website
- Ability to see who viewed your profile and vice versa
Cons:
- Not inclusive of different gender and sexual identities (can only specify "man" or "woman" for yourself and who you're interested in)
- Takes a long time to set up
- Many people still don’t have detailed profiles
- Some people say there are not many active users
- Almost no capability with free membership
How much does eharmony cost?
The cost of eharmony seems to vary between users, likely based on location, where you are in the sign-up process, and other factors. You can expect to pay somewhere in the range of $12 to $60 per month.
You can only purchase eharmony subscriptions in monthly bundles of 6 months, 12 months, or 24 months. The longer you commit to the dating service, the cheaper per month it is.
As of this writing, the 6-month Premium Light membership costs $24/month (this appears to be a sale price; it says it costs $60/month regularly). That comes out to $144 total for the six months, which is the shortest and cheapest overall option. The 24-month Premium Extra membership costs $12/month (regularly $30/month), coming out to $288 total.
Cancellation policy
To end your eharmony membership, you can either cancel your auto-renewal under “Data & settings” or reach out to their Customer Care team. Just uninstalling the app doesn’t mean your membership is canceled.
Is eharmony worth it?
eharmony can be worth it if you’re willing to financially invest in finding a serious relationship and if other dating app formats are just not working for you. I was intrigued by the compatibility scores and have never seen that on a dating site. If you want to know more about other users before initiating a conversation with them, then you’ll probably like this format.
That said, the cost will not be worth it for many people. If you think about it, even the smallest bundle will end up costing you at least $144 ($360 regularly), and that might be too hefty of a price tag for most daters, myself included. And probably because of that price tag, don’t expect as many potential matches to pick from as you’d get on free apps like Tinder and Hinge. I also feel like many of the users didn’t have as detailed profiles as the site would lead you to think.
What real users say:
- “I was quite skeptical at first having used other dating apps that this one would be any better. But based on recommendations, I thought maybe I would find some like minded individuals on here that were serious about finding a real match and not just a Friday night date. One week after being on the app a man with no picture but a wonderful profile and match score reached out to me. He sent me photos and encouraged me to Google his full name. I’m telling you, don’t overlook those pictureless profiles. There are some hidden gems just concerned for their privacy. We clicked like no man I’ve ever connected with before. Our high match score was very accurate to our personalities and communication style. It just felt so comfortable from day one. I’m definitely convinced eHarmony’s algorithm works!” —Lovetosimg, Apple Store
- “I used it in 2016 and met a great guy, with dates with tons of other great guys. Then I tried again a few years later, and it was horrible. Barely anyone on there, and the only person I met, I canceled the date because he started to freak me out. Definitely not worth it anymore IMO.” —cml678701, Reddit
- “eharmony is an expensive joke with very few members. I've had the best luck on Tinder and Bumble. Been seeing a wonderful man for two years, met him on Tinder. Probably the best relationship I've ever had and he wrote very little about himself in his profile. I personally hate long bios though and don't usually read more than a paragraph. I'd rather text/call/meet someone in person.” —nolagem, Reddit
- “My opinion, I have been on Match, eHarmony, Bumble, Tinder, and Hinge, in my area, the only one that had different profiles and people was eHarmony, all of the others had all of the same men…” —HotResponsibility610, Reddit
Other dating apps to consider:
- Tinder, for a simpler approach and more of a casual dating or hookup vibe
- Bumble, if you’re a woman who wants the power of initiating first
- Hinge, for a more serious vibe than Tinder but shorter profiles
- Match, if you still want premium upgrades and detailed profiles that are skewed more toward relationships
- Plenty of Fish, for a more conversation-forward dating experience
The takeaway.
Those who are serious about finding a long-term relationship and feel like things are just too casual on Tinder or Bumble may want to consider eharmony—but you’ll be paying a price and committing for a long time. A free membership on this site is basically pointless, so if you do upgrade, at least you know those who you match with are also investing in finding a potential partner.
What sets eharmony apart from apps like Plenty of Fish and Match (we've got a full Match review too, by the way) is the compatibility factor, which takes out some of the guesswork and labor out of matching and speaking to lots of people. It was interesting to see how certain qualities match or mismatch with others. At the same time, though, you may miss out on sparks with people who you aren’t considered compatible with. eharmony is definitely a slower, perhaps more intentional dating experience, but if that’s what you’re looking for, then this might be the dating app for you.