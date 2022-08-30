This Might Just Be The Best Dating App For Serious Relationships

Clinical psychologist Neil Clark Warren, Ph.D., started eharmony in 2003, right before a certain Harvard dropout created Facebook and social media became a thing. It quickly became a popular way for people to make romantic connections based on the site’s “Compatibility Matching System,” where users take a long quiz and can see how their results align with others. The site really tries to stand out against Tinder, emphasizing that it’s truly designed for serious relationships and claiming over 2 million people “have found love.”

In an email, a spokesperson for eharmony told me that over half of all its users are Gen Z or millennials (contrary to what some may assume about this classic dating site), and that 2.3 million messages are sent weekly. It says the platform’s demographic is 51% men and 49% women.

In my research, it seems like many people turn to eharmony when they’re serious about finding a relationship and are willing to invest the time—given that you can only sign up for months at a time for the premium memberships. It feels like the place to go when you feel tired of the so-called “endless” options on other apps like Tinder or Hinge and don’t want to waste your time. The site urges you (and sometimes makes you) fill out a very detailed profile, which encourages a level of depth not always found on the simpler swiping apps (though, not everyone actually does this).

Importantly, it’s safe to say only the paid membership is worth having–the free version pales in comparison.