Since its launch in 2004, OkCupid has been connecting compatible couples and long-lasting relationships. With its vast array of questions and a strong algorithm, meeting your match isn’t quite as difficult as it sounds.

On each profile, you get a percentage score that tells you how compatible you are with that user based on three factors: what you tell the app you're looking for in a partner, what that person tells the app they are looking for in a partner, and how you both answer the matching questions.

Michael Kaye, Director of Brand & Communications at OkCupid weighs in on the app’s successful compatibility methods.

"Each and every question is personalized to each user," Kaye explains. "For example, there are specific questions that LGBTQ+ users may get, or depending on geography and location you’ll get different questions. This means that not everyone will see and have the same questions as others."

Kay says there have been almost 200 million responses to OkCupid's questions in 2023 alone, and almost 10 billion since the app's launch.

To me, OkCupid really stands out in the dating world because it is easy to use and asks questions other apps aren’t asking.

A premium membership on OkCupid starts at $45 per month—but the app’s free membership is far more substantial than the free harmony plan, with access to most basic features.