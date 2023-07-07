There are so many benefits to both apps; when it comes to eHarmony vs. OKCupid, you just have to figure out which one you think you'll like better. For those who are looking to get more intentional with their dating app, you can't go wrong with either, Getting the chance to connect with like-minded people who have the same interests and values as you is an incredible opportunity, and both apps offer users the chance to do just that. For more on how to date intentionally, check out our picks for the best dating apps for serious relationships.