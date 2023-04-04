The 10 Best Dating Apps For Working Professionals In 2023, Per Experts
The best dating apps for working professionals:
If you spend the majority of your waking hours at the office—or in the work-from-home corner of your apartment—it’s unlikely you have time to sift through matches, deal with decision fatigue, or engage in one-sided conversations. Heck, just finding the energy and time to get out the door for a date is a feat of its own.
However, dating apps can actually be a huge time-saver for working professionals, as well as a reliable way to meet people with similar values. In fact, there are apps designed specifically for working professionals who share similar interests, making connections not only more time-efficient but also more successful. Regardless of the type of relationship that you’re looking for, these are the best dating apps for working professionals.
The benefits of dating apps for working professionals
Your time at work is important—but your free time is arguably even more precious. While dating apps can feel like time-suckers, they can actually be a highly effective for finding hookups or long-term relationships for working professionals. “Using a dating app as a working professional can have several benefits, explains relationship expert Sameera Sullivan. For starters, “[Dating apps give you] the ability to connect with like-minded individuals who share similar interests and values.”
If finding a life partner or sex-buddy who shares similar values about their career is important to you, the right dating apps can help you cut through the noise quickly. If your job puts you on the road or in the sky often, dating apps also have the convenience of letting you connect to daters back home, or in the locations you travel to most often, Sullivan explains.
How to choose the best dating app for you
Not only is it easy to reach decision fatigue when you’re swiping through dater’s profiles, picking the right dating app can result in it’s own analysis paralysis. Rest assured, it doesn’t have to be so difficult to pick an app. Sullivan says to start by “getting a clear understanding of what [you’re] looking for in a partner.”
Here are three factors to consider when you’re choosing which dating app to use as a working professional:
Relationship goals:
If your priority is finding a serious relationship, something casual, or an open relationship, choose an app that is specifically geared toward that relationship structure. As a working professional, you don’t have time to waste on a hook-up centered app if you know that’s not what you’re looking for.
Demographic:
Different dating apps attract different demographics of people. If you’re young or queer, for example, you’ll likely want to find a platform with a pool of daters just like you.
Convenience:
If you’re a working professional who barely has time to feed yourself—but finding a life-partner, hook-up buddy, or casual relationship is important to you—consider seeking out an app that is specifically geared toward busy people. These apps are designed to prevent decision fatigue, conversations that don’t go anywhere, and matches that are, well, not a match.
How we picked:
The point of dating is to meet other people. We’ve chosen dating apps with the largest user base so you your time spent online is worthwhile.
We only chose dating apps that come recommended by experts or have good reviews.
You don’t need another headache or item on your to-do list. We’ve gather apps that prioritize convenience and cut down on wasted time spent swiping.
Not all working professionals have the same interests or relationship goals. We’ve curated a wide variety of apps based on your different interests.
Our picks for the best dating apps for working professionals:
Best for serious relationships: eharmony
Pros:
- Time wasters are weeded out by price and sign-up process
- Unique and effective matching system
- High success rate for serious relationships
- Two million people have met and fell in love
Cons:
- Only for heterosexual relationships
- Not for casual daters
- Lengthy sign-up process
- Free membership has limited functions
- Can be expensive
If you’re looking for a serious relationship, eharmony is hands-down the best dating app to be on for straight people. For working professionals with limited time, eharmony cuts through the noise and matches you with partners who have the same relationship goals. eharmony prides itself on in-depth analysis of users and the ability to pair you with compatible matches. The company does this through a lengthy sign-up process, which includes completing an 80-question compatibility test that provides unique insights into your personality type, communication style, likes and dislikes, motivation style, and personality characteristics.
If 80 questions sounds intimidating or like a big time commitment, rest assured that this questionnaire, plus the cost of a membership, quickly weeds out daters who aren’t serious about finding a committed relationship—making dating easier in the long-run. If your work schedule doesn’t leave time for sifting through matches and going on dates only to find out you’re not really looking for the same thing, eharmony is your best choice.
Success story: “When Hannah decided to turn to apps to help her find love, she was skeptical to say the least. She always thought online dating was for desperate people, but she had to eat her words because Hannah found her husband, Ben, in a few short months. Ben and Hannah just connect and see things the same way. Hannah felt she was missing out on compatibility and the other person understanding her when dating on her own. eharmony put both with the perfect person and the two have been married since 2020.” — Hannah & Ben
Cost: eharmony has tiered subscriptions, starting with a free plan. Premium Light (6-month plan) is $65.90 per month. Premium Plus (12-month plan) is $45.90 per month. Premium Extra (24-month plan) is $35.90 per month.
Best for successful professionals: The League
Pros
- Weeds out people who aren’t serious about dating
- Matches you with people who are ambitious about their career
- Filters out work colleagues
Cons
- Expensive
- Lack of diversity
- Has been described at elitist
If your career is your top priority and you’re looking for someone who feels the same, The League is the dating app you want to be on. The League is marketed toward elite daters and people with “high standards” who are looking for a serious relationship.
After downloading The League App, you fill out an application that involves building a profile—similar to Bumble or Hinge—and connecting your LinkedIn account to populate your education and employment. From there, you’re put on a waiting list for your profile to be reviewed. Once accepted, the dating begins. Users are sent three to seven prospects daily. If you and a user like each other, you become a match and can chat for up to 30 days.
The app has additional features, like live speed dating events on Sunday. This app is well-known for weeding out people who are not serious about dating, but it's also great for those with limited time due to the set number of prospects provided each day. Not to mention, if you’re looking for a partner who is equally focused on their career, this app is filled with those types.
Success story: “We clicked instantly and had so much to talk about on our first date. Including the idea that became our first collaboration—a documentary we co-produced a few months later.” — Erica & David
Cost: The League has tiered subscriptions, starting with a free plan. The Member plan is $299.99 per month, Owner plan is $399.99 per month, and Investor plan is $999.99 per month.
Best for over 40: Match
Pros
- Large active user base
- Nearly 50% of daters are 30-49 years old
- Successful track record
Cons
- Software can be buggy
As a working professional over 40 years old, it’s likely you know what you’re looking for in a relationship, but don’t have much time to find it (or perhaps are fatigued from unsuccessful dating experiences). Match has a proven track record of connecting compatible daters and also has a massive active user base with the majority of people thirty to fifty years old. According to Match, nearly 50% of users are ages 30- to 49-years-old and 26.5% are 50+ or older.
This dating app falls somewhere between eharmony and Hinge in terms of the amount of time it takes to set up a profile. Match allows you to include 26 photos in your profile, has free writing sections, and asks you several questions about yourself, as well as what you’re looking for in a partner. This is part of what makes Match so good at finding other compatible users. After setting up a profile, the algorithm serves you daters who’s profile you can view and either “Like” or “Skip.” Unlike other dating apps where users are required to both “Like” each other in order to message, depending on your subscription, you can message users on Match even if you haven’t “Liked” one another.
Success story: “We only lived one mile from each other, but without Match, this love story would not have be possible.” —Tracy & Sadao
Cost: Match has tiered subscriptions. Free, Standard ($21.84 per month), and Premium ($23.11 per month).
Best for young professionals: Hinge
Pros:
- Large user base
- Easy conversation starters
- Profiles are designed to build connections over shared interests, not just appearance
Cons:
- Premium membership is expensive
If you’ve heard of dating apps, you’ve probably heard of Hinge. Sullivan says, “For young working professionals, I recommend Hinge. This app has a reputation for attracting more serious and career-focused individuals who are looking for meaningful relationships.” While other dating apps are focused on making a connection from a user’s appearance in three to six photos, Hinge is focused on building connections based on your interests, hobbies, or career—making it far more likely to find a true match.
On Hinge, you set up a profile that includes photos, as well as answers to silly or serious prompts. Hinge saves time and makes it easier to start natural conversations by allowing you to like or respond to a specific photo or prompt on a user's profile as you’re swiping. This can make it easier for busy professionals who don’t have space for the mental fatigue of brainstorming creative messages to send a user based on just a few bits of information on their profile. Once you like a photo or respond to a prompt, the other user is notified and can reply. You’ll find lots of other young daters and limit decision fatigue on Hinge.
Success story: “Hinge’s prompts really made the difference—I felt like I got a good sense of a guy’s vibe from his answers, and it was easy to jump right into a real conversation.” — Jake C
Cost: Hinge has tiered subscriptions. Free, Hinge+ ($30 per month), and HingeX ($50 per month or $600 annually).
Best for open relationships: Feeld
Pros:
- Designed with non-monogomous people in mind
- Features allow you to date as a couple, if desired
- Over 20 options for gender and sexuality
Cons:
- App sometimes logs you out, missing notifications
Feeld is a popular dating app designed specifically for open-minded people and is popular among daters looking for open relationships, relationship expert, Carmel Jones, explains. If you’re a working professional interested in non-monogamy, polyamory, or you and a current partner are even interested in swinging, not only will you find other daters looking for the same thing, but this app is specifically built for people of all relationship structures, per Jones.
Like most dating apps, you create a profile with your photos and information, then begin scrolling through profiles of other users. Instead of “matches,” on Feeld you make “connections” when you and another user both “Like” each other, allowing you to start chatting. You can even pair your profile with your partner’s if you’re dating as a couple.
Open and poly relationships are often stigmatized, and as a working professional, you may find this to be particularly true in your work setting. If you’re a working professional who is looking for like-minded people that are also interested in open relationships, try Feel and save yourself from apps that don’t cater to your needs. Plus, there's an ability to search anonymously for those who want to avoid stigma.
Success story: “Google search for ‘gay guy who wants to date women’ uncovers this incredible app I’ve never heard of before. Feeld becomes my portal to a world I knew existed, but did not know how to access…I was frankly shocked, not by the wide variety of guys who clicked my heart icon on the daily (no ego, just what it is), but by the fact that some women did as well. When I signed up, I thought it would take months to even talk with somebody of the female persuasion, but a mostly gay guy interested in women is apparently of interest to some. And I’m grateful to be here.” Anonymous
Cost: Feeld is free but offers a “Majestic Membership” starting at $8 per month.
Best for queer relationships: HER
Pros:
- Designed specifically for queer people
- Large user base
- Option to chat specifically with lesbian, trans, and bisexual communities
Cons:
- Not for queer cis men
- The free plan serves several adds
For the queer women, non-binary, gender non-comforming, and trans working professionals out there, HER is the dating app to be on. “HER is exclusively for queer women and non-binary individuals,” explains Jones. “[The app] features cater to professionals, such as the ability to filter matches by profession and education” says Jones.
Creating a profile on HER is easy and free. The app asks you for your pronouns, gender, sexual identity, relationship status, what you’re looking for, and at least one image of yourself. After signing up, you start swiping. Swipe to the left to “Pass,” and right to “Match.” When you and another use bother “Match” each other, you get to chat.
If you’re a queer professional, you are likely well aware that it can be difficult to find dating scenes and apps that have potential flings and actually feel safe. Perhaps it can even be hard in your professional work environment to express your gender. If you want a space designed just for queer people, HER is for you.
Success story: “It all started with a hello, and now I’m married to the most gorgeous woman in the world.” Sam & Bronwyn
Cost: HER is free, and offers a Premium membership for $14.99 per month.
Best free: Happn
Pros
- Active user base, 100 million users and 1.5 million new users per month
- Prioritizes convenient matches and people with similar lives and interests
Cons
- Location based matches make some people feel unsafe
Happn is a unique dating app conceived from the romantic story of “missed connections,” or in other words, catching someone’s eye as you pass through a cafe or bar, but never working up the courage to say hello. This dating app distinguishes itself from other platforms by matching you with users based on your location, only showing you uses that you pass by in real life. So if you've been making eye contact with the strange in the kitchen at your co-working space, this one's for you.
When you cross paths in your day to day life with another Happn user, it pushes the user to the top of your feed. If both you and the other user like each other, you match. In fact, the app allows you to view all of your matches with pins on a map.
This is an especially useful app for working professionals who don’t have time on their hands to drive 30 minutes to an hour across the city for a date that you don’t even know if you’re going to hit it off with. Not to mention, this dating app can connect you with people who actually enjoy the same things as you, whether it’s your local coffee shop, the climbing gym, dog park, or your favorite bar. Happn can also save you time by finding people you actually have something in common with and who you don’t have to travel far to see.
Success story: “I didn't think I would get married. Five years ago I downloaded Happn without any expectations…We’ve been married for two years and counting…We were neighbors. He lived only 100 meters from me for five years and we never met before Happn.” Mariana
Cost: Happn is free, or starting at $10/month, you can access additional features.
Best paid: OkCupid
Pros
- Free version works well
- 20+ sexual orientations and 12+ gender identity options
- An option to neither see nor be seen by straight people
Cons
- Some people aren’t serious about dating
- Can be time consuming
If you truly want to cut through the noise and quickly find matches, OkCupid is the app to be on. OkCupid is known for asking detailed questions and connecting people over shared values. Like most dating apps, you create a profile by uploading photos and answering a few questions. Where OkCupid stands out though, is the ability to prioritize values or interests, and filter out those that don’t align. For example, the app asks you “could you date someone who doesn’t vote?” and then allows you to rate the importance of this question from “a little” to “very.”
Once you’ve completed the questions, the algorithm gets to work and provides you with users who fit your preferences. The app even generates a “match score” for each user so you can immediately see how compatible you are with a given dater based on the questions you answered. Another unique aspect of OkCupid is that you don’t have to “match” with a user to send messages, you can chat with anyone.
Speak of variety and detail, OkCupid was the first dating app to offer dozens of selections for sexual orientation and gender options, and you can even meet new friends on the app.
This app is ideal if you don’t want to waste time Facetiming or going on dates with people only to slip questions about your dealbreakers into the conversation. OkCupid allows you to get your dealbreakers out of the way to see if a connection flourishes from there. Additionally, when you pay for a premium subscription, you’re able to see other uses who have already “Liked” you, send SuperLikes, and publicly see how matches answer questions. All of these features save even more of the little time you likely have for dating.
Success story: “When we met in person we clicked right away and our first date lasted 12 hours. We were able to talk, connect, and have a great time. I love her personality and that she can always make me laugh and smile.” Matt & Jillian
Cost: OkCupid has tiered pricing. The first tier is free. Basic is $44.99 for one month, $23.33 for three months, and $14.99 for six months, and premium is $54.99 for one month, $28.33 for three months, and $22.49 for six months.
Best for super busy professionals: Coffee Meets Bagel
Pros
- Encourages real-life meet ups
- Free version works well
- Helps prevent decision fatigue
Cons
- Limited amount of matches per day
As a working professional, you're often so busy that you don’t even have time to think about dating, let alone spend time swiping. Well, say hello to Coffee Meets Bagel. This dating app is unique in that everyday at noon, it sends you a batch of potential matches, which the app calls a batch of bagels.
This “batch of bagels” is a limited number of your very best potential matches based on your preferences and information. After receiving your “batch of bagels” at noon, you can look through the curated group of users and “like” a user you’re interested in. If you and the user like each other, you become a match.
Coffee Meets Bagel is the ideal dating app for super busy professionals because each day you receive a reminder to actually look at the app, which can be easy to forget when you have a never ending to-do list. Additionally, Sullivan recommends this app for professionals who don’t have a lot of time because it can prevent decision fatigue that comes with swiping through countless users.
Success story: “The first time, we met for coffee (although, ironically, neither of us drink coffee) and chatted for a few hours. He called me the next day to ask me out for Valentine’s Day. He told me that he felt like he had known me for six months, and I felt the same.” Nate & Kristin
Cost: Coffee meets bagel has tiered subscriptions. Free, Mini (starting at $8.33 per month), and Premium (starting at $20 per month).
Best for casual relationships: Tinder
Pros
- The most popular dating app in the world
- App is easy to use
- Requires very little setup
Cons
- A lot of time-wasters
Tinder is widely known as one of the best options for casual dating, including for working professionals. Jones says “[Tinder] offers swiping features and allow users to indicate their interest in casual or serious relationships.” Set up a profile on Tinder by adding photos and information to your bio, and then start swiping through users near you. A swipe to the right “Likes” the user, while a swipe to the left “Rejects” them. When you and another dater both “Like” each other, you “Match” and can start chatting.
If your job involves traveling and you’re looking for a hookup at home or at your destination, Tinder uses your location to find you potential matches. With the paid TinderPlus subscription, you can even match with with daters in the city your next work trip is taking you before you actually get there. Tinder has a massive user base, and if you’re looking for a casual relationship between traveling or busy work days, this app is the place to go.
Success story: "I’ve had a lot of Tinder success. The app always made it easy to spot the guys who were worth getting to know, and easy to tell which guys were there strictly for hookups. I met my last boyfriend on Tinder, and we ended up dating for about nine months.” Anonymous
Cost: Tinder has tiered subscriptions, starting with a free membership. Tinder Plus is $7.99 (1-month), $4.00 (6-month), or $2.67 (12-month) per month. Tinder Gold costs $24.99 (1-month), $12.50 (6-month), or $8.33 (12-month) per month. Tinder Platinum costs $29.99 (1-month), $15.00 (6-month), or $10.00 (12-month) per month.
FAQs:
Which is the best dating app for working professionals?
The best dating app for working professionals depends on what you’re looking for. If you want a serious relationship, eharmony is the best dating app for working professionals where as Feeld is the best dating app for open relationships. For working professionals with limited time, Coffee Meets Bagel is the best.
How do I meet single professionals?
Dating apps are a great place to meet single professionals. With apps designed specifically for working professionals like The League, and others dating apps that let you filter based on interests and values, such as OkCupid or Match, you can meet single professional on dating apps.
Which online dating site has the highest success rate?
eharmony is the dating site known to have the highest success rate, with over two million people that have met and fallen in love. However, eharmony is specifically for heterosexual people looking for committed relationships. The most successful dating sites for all kinds of relationships are OkCupid and Match.
The takeaway
While dating apps be time-consuming, they don’t have to be. In fact, dating apps can be a great way for working professionals with a long to-do list to find romance, as long as you know which dating apps to use and how to use them best. To making dating as a young professionals most successful, get clear on what you’re looking for in a relationship and pin point you priorities, like saving time or meeting someone with similar values.