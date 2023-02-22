People can sometimes confuse compatibility with similarity. They look for similarities in personality, lifestyle, political beliefs, and other such factors to determine whether they're compatible with a potential romantic partner.

But according to licensed marriage therapist Racine Henry, Ph.D., LMFT, having these areas in common doesn't guarantee compatibility—or harmony, for that matter.

"Personally, I don't believe a couple has to agree on anything," she recently told mbg. "These can be starting points for a bond or help establish those initial feelings of interest, but when there's tension or a lack of positivity, being from the same hometown won't matter."

There are times when differences can cause tensions in a relationship—for example, if you love spending your downtime as a couple while your partner generally likes a lot of solo time, or if you love weekends in and they love weekends out. These issues can be worked through, but you might have an easier time in relationships where you were naturally aligned in these areas. As well, having different political beliefs or religions (as another example) truly is a deal-breaker for some people.

However, if you're simply looking for someone who's as similar to you as possible and using that as a proxy for romantic compatibility, you may be overlooking the factors that actually matter most when it comes to finding a relationship that works long term.