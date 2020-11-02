Should Couples Talk About Who They're Voting For? Some Things To Consider

A person’s political views are often representative of their core values. Someone’s political beliefs—as well as who they’re drawn to vote for in elections—can tell you a lot about who they are, how they view the world, and what they care about.

“It's possible that learning who your partner is voting for will open a deeper, more authentic conversation between you, particularly if you approach it with genuine curiosity,” Muñoz says.

It's also worth noting that not being able to talk to your partner about how you’re feeling about a huge, often anxiety-inducing national event can be very lonely, particularly in the middle of a pandemic-induced mental health crisis. And being able to talk about the tough stuff is part of creating closeness in relationships.

On the flip side, if you’re consciously avoiding the topic of politics with your partner because you’re worried that you might disagree with each other, that can be a sign that you don’t fully know each other—and that you’d rather live with a fantasy version of your partner than actually know the truth of who they are.

It might also be a sign that you don’t feel fully safe in your relationship, Muñoz adds.

“If both people are reluctant to discuss this with each other, what it says to me about a relationship is that the psychic and emotional safety of the relationship is still a ‘work-in-progress,’” she says. “If one or both partners find it hard to tolerate the aspects of their partner that are different, or if there's an implicit expectation that ‘you need to be like me or else we need to avoid talking about something,’ that can become a problem, in the long run.”