The site does this by boasting a comprehensive questionnaire for every user, outlining your likes, dislikes, and values with over 80 questions. From there, you'll be paired with potential matches (each of which comes with a compatibility score).

If this sounds intense, that's because it is. The signup process will take at least 20 minutes—but many users find the time spent to be well worth it, considering the fact that you'll be given access to a pool of people who are actually looking for a relationship, and who care enough to take a few extra minutes.

The only major downside? You'll need a paid membership to get the best experience, as pretty much every feature on the app is blurred out without one.

