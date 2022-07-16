Think You're An Introvert? Here's How To Know For Sure, From Psychology Experts

An introvert is a person who is high in introversion, a personality trait characterized by a tendency to be energized by alone time rather than socializing.

"Extroverts gain energy from social interaction, while introverts expend energy in social situations," explains relationship therapist Ken Page, LCSW. "After attending a party or spending time in a large group of people, they often feel a need to 'recharge' by spending time alone."

Introversion and extroversion exist on a spectrum, with some people falling toward the middle (aka "ambiverts") and others being true introverts or extroverts. Preferences toward introversion and extroversion were first popularized in the 1900s by famed psychiatrist Carl Jung, who considered this spectrum to be one of the foundational traits that influence our overall personality. Today the scale is part of many popular personality assessments, such as the "Big 5" and the MBTI.

According to Page, introverts' own inner world helps them ground themselves. He adds that these folks tend to be more quiet, reserved, and introspective, though it's worth noting that "introvert" doesn't necessarily equate to "shy." Sure, some introverts can be shy, but as Page explains, shyness is more of an emotion than a trait, and many introverts' preference toward introversion isn't coming from a place of social anxiety, for example.