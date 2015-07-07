How To Find True Love If You're An Introvert (And Hate Dating)

When I plunged into the dating scene after getting out of a long-term relationship, my immediate inclination was to "play" extrovert by setting up numerous dates in a week, to give everyone a chance, to give those I was on the fence about a second chance, and to stay out well past my bedtime, even if I felt like I was losing steam.

It took only a few weeks of this before I realized that dating was taking its toll and that I was becoming bad at it—failing to respond to texts and messages in a timely manner, rushing through dates with people I felt little connection with and, eventually finding myself leaving all of my dates with a nagging desire for the solace of my quiet apartment.

That was when I realized that I was doing it all wrong, that I was tapping out and turning inward because I was jogging at an extrovert’s pace, even though I'm an introvert. So I reassessed my dating approach to better align with my energy levels and need for depth over breadth.

Here are some tips for avoiding the dating drain and staying true to your introverted self.