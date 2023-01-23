According to Robert Waldinger, M.D., quality relationships are the foundation of a longer, happier, healthier life. And he would know: The psychiatrist, psychoanalyst, Zen practitioner, and author of The Good Life, currently runs the longest study of adult life that's ever been done. Yes, you read that right. Waldinger is the director of the 85-year long Harvard Study of Adult Development, where he investigates over 2,000 participants to answer the question, What makes a good life? (It turns out, your relationships play a pretty powerful role.)

Of course, creating and maintaining successful relationships is a lot easier said than done. In fact, Waldinger says we’re all a bit lacking when it comes to deep social connection—so on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, he offers a few tips to create genuine, long-lasting bonds. Find his advice below.