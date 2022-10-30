Making a vision board anytime you're looking to change or shift something in your life is a powerful way to paint a picture of what you want, and finding your passion is no exception. Even if you can't quite pinpoint the passions you'd want to put on the board, Spinelli says you can create a "personal vision statement" for the board (i.e., "I live out my passions" or "My life is full of what I'm passionate about"), which will help guide you to find your passion "because it points us in the direction of what we want."