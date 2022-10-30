Passion is defined by the Oxford English Dictionary as "an intense desire or enthusiasm for something." Or, as one 2012 study in the journal Psychology of Well-Being describes it, a passion is a "strong inclination toward a self-defining activity that people like (or even love), find important, and in which they invest time and energy on a regular basis."

According to this research and other scholarly articles1 , the two types of passion are harmonious and obsessive. The primary difference between the two is that harmonious passion arises autonomously, or willfully. Obsessive passion, meanwhile, is more of a compulsion, characterized by internalization that "comes to control the person."

In this article, we're focusing on harmonious passion—which, by the way, research has found to be associated with psychological well-being, as well as preventing psychological conflict.

As relationship therapist Ken Page, LCSW tells mbg, your passion is "where you feel the beating heart of your humanity, where you feel most deeply the things that matter, and you live out of them with ever increasing skill."

And according to licensed psychotherapist Babita Spinelli, L.P., developing or uncovering your passion isn't necessarily easy. It takes time, effort, work, and action, she explains, adding that it might start off as an interest or curiosity. "Discovering one's passion is discovering the deeper parts of yourself, who you are, and what your gifts are. It can truly be a powerful place when you connect to your passion or passions," she says.