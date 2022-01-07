The shadow self is essentially comprised of the "darker" parts of yourself—the things that bring up shame, fear, disgust, and the like. The idea of the shadow self was popularized by renowned psychiatrist and psychoanalyst Carl Jung.

As neuroscientist and author of The Source Tara Swart, Ph.D., previously explained to mbg, we typically repress our shadow self because we don't want to acknowledge our perceived shortcomings, negative qualities, or difficult memories.

The shadow self is created throughout childhood as we learn how we're expected to behave in the world, particularly by our caregivers. This transforms the way we operate as adults.

As Swart notes, these messages from our caregivers can tell us that in order to survive, we have to live up to their expectations—and inhibit any behavior deemed unworthy or unacceptable.