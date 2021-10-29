“The right therapy for you will be a combination of what you are wanting to work on, what the therapist specializes in, and the relationship you develop with your therapist. My biggest recommendation is that after you find several therapists that meet your criteria, schedule a consultation or a couple sessions to get to know them, and see if you feel the connection,” Garcia says. She also notes that developing a safe relationship with your therapist is the most important thing to keep in mind on your search. “If you cannot connect with a therapist, they can have the best skills, but the therapy may not be that helpful.”

“There are many therapeutic modalities. There are many benefits to each and it is about finding the right fit. Overall, the biggest predictor of success in therapy is the client-therapist relationship,” Sanchez affirms. It is best to find someone who you feel comfortable with and who you feel connected to.”

What's more, depending on your unique identity and the nuances of your background, it can be imperative to talk to prospective therapists about how they handle cultural sensitivities like sexuality, race, gender, religion, privilege, and how that may intersect with your personal belief and value systems. Garcia points out: “For communities that have been marginalized, it is important to look for therapists that are for liberation and that are not upholding supremacy standards.”