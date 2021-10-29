"The right therapy for you will be a combination of what you are wanting to work on, what the therapist specializes in, and the relationship you develop with your therapist. My biggest recommendation is that after you find several therapists that meet your criteria, schedule a consultation or a couple of sessions to get to know them and see if you feel the connection," Garcia says. She also notes that developing a safe relationship with your therapist is the most important thing to keep in mind on your search. "If you cannot connect with a therapist, they can have the best skills, but the therapy may not be that helpful."