Think back on the past year: the first time you heard the term COVID-19, the moment it was declared a pandemic, and every moment in between. For most, these moments were wrought with fear and uncertainty, and they significantly impacted mental health.

Rates of anxiety, depression, and even suicidal thoughts increased as a result of the pandemic. Now, research says the panic surrounding the coronavirus can lead to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)-like symptoms.

The study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, surveyed 1,040 participants to learn how they responded to the stress of the pandemic. The research found more than 13% of people experienced PTSD-related symptoms. This percentage is staggering when you compare it to the National Center for PTSD data, which states only about 7 to 8% of the U.S. population will have PTSD in their lifetime.

Because PTSD is associated with past traumas, the global pandemic doesn’t fit into the existing diagnostic criteria. However, “research shows this ongoing global stressor can trigger traumatic stress symptoms," lead researcher Melanie Takarangi, B.A., B.Sc., Ph.D., says in a news release.