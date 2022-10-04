And it still makes sense, especially when we consider that people-pleasers were once parent-pleasers (and might still be). When we look at where these tendencies and behaviors originated, more than likely we can trace them back to childhood. The overwhelming need to please often develops as a coping mechanism for connecting with parental figures that may only provide love under certain conditions. This is often the case with an authoritarian parenting style, which prioritizes obedience, discipline, and where mistakes are not tolerated and heavily punished. The child learns that in order to avoid punishment and receive some sort of love or care, they must be perfect, follow the rules to a tee, and ultimately do everything in their power to please the caregiver. This behavior, just like in prehistoric times, follows the same logic: do what works, and play nice to get your needs met.