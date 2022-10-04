The truth of it all is that we are all people-pleasers to some extent. It’s in our human nature to want to be liked and belong. In fact, it’s an evolutionary adaptive mechanism. If we think back to prehistoric times, our ancestors were part of tribes. There was safety in these communities. Survival was dependent on co-existing in harmony and not being outcast. There were consequences to going against the grain. Being shunned and isolated could actually result in having to fend for yourself and being picked off by a saber-toothed tiger. It made sense: play nice to stay alive.

And it still makes sense, especially when we consider that people-pleasers were once parent-pleasers (and might still be). When we look at where these tendencies and behaviors originated, more than likely we can trace them back to childhood. The overwhelming need to please often develops as a coping mechanism for connecting with parental figures that may only provide love under certain conditions. This is often the case with an authoritarian parenting style, which prioritizes obedience, discipline, and where mistakes are not tolerated and heavily punished. The child learns that in order to avoid punishment and receive some sort of love or care, they must be perfect, follow the rules to a tee, and ultimately do everything in their power to please the caregiver. This behavior, just like in prehistoric times, follows the same logic: do what works, and play nice to get your needs met.

Unfortunately, what once worked and allowed us to stay afloat in our childhood doesn’t always translate as helpful adult-ing behaviors. This is especially the case when the behaviors are causing a strain in our day-to-day life and impacting our quality of life.