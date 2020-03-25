Before coming to your parents with what you would like for them to adjust, first ask yourself what is bothering you and explore why. Conceptualize the issue. Identifying how their specific behavior makes you feel will help you feel more confident and secure in asking for what you want.

Being clear and concise means being straightforward and stating exactly what it is you need from them without apologizing. Make sure that your request is concrete, coherent, and measurable.

For example, this comment might not go over well: "Please stop dropping by unexpectedly all of the time, because it's getting really annoying."

Try this instead: "It is difficult for me when you drop by unexpectedly. Moving forward, can you call first? And remember I can only spend time with you on the weekends."

The more you practice being concise, the easier it gets.