10 Easy Ways To Cultivate Compassion

The virtue of compassion is universally valued.

When you commit to practicing compassion, your relationships become more intimate. Negative feelings will start to lessen. Your mind becomes quieter, allowing you to receive clearer inner guidance. You become more attractive to people you meet because they can feel your heart. You’re more likely to find your calling. You feel the deep fulfillment of knowing you are contributing to a more loving world.

But what exactly is compassion? And how do we cultivate it in everyday life? Here are a few tips: