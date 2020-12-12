There are many ways parents can encourage empathetic behavior in their children. The role of the parent—the child’s first role model—is to encourage empathy at home, in school, and in the community through small daily acts of kindness and by creating a culture of compassion. A self-aware, respectful child is what society needs in order to build trust and a sense of belonging for everyone. Learning to manage emotions, peacefully resolve conflicts, and make responsible friends and decisions benefits everyone.

As the most important role model in a child’s life, parents can strive to model emotional intelligence at home. Our homes should be the “safe place to fall” for every member. It is where we can each come, at the end of a long, stressful day, and be ourselves. We are loved unconditionally, and we in turn, value, and love others. With this supportive foundation, our children can go to school, sports fields, theatre stages and online chat rooms and be an emotional support to others. Not to mention the ability to empathize is more important now than ever, as social distancing may have added another effect on our population: the opportunity to conduct less-than-positive interactions behind screens.