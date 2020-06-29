10 Ways To Uncover Your True Calling

The process of finding joy isn't passive, and a more fulfilling life won't appear in a puff of smoke. Oftentimes, knowing what's right for you will require trying out a lot of things that are wrong. Once you start to listen to your inner voice and reflect on what made you happy during childhood, question how you can start to bring those things to life in your current reality. If you loved interior design as a kid, commit to re-decorating one part of your space as notice how it feels. If painting has always piqued your interest, buy a set of watercolors and a single brush and see what it's like to create.