15 Tangible Ways To Show Gratitude To Others (Beyond Saying Thank You)

In 2021, we're focusing on joy. After the year we've had, cultivating and celebrating small moments of happiness as they come has never felt more cathartic, life-affirming, and essential to lasting well-being. In the coming weeks, we're going to laugh, experience new things, and revamp stale aspects of daily life. Come back each day for a new "Resolution Joy" installment, where you'll find inspiration and expert-backed advice, free classes, and—dare we say?—fun activities.

When we strive to practice gratitude, it’s often viewed from an internal lens. Whether it’s through journaling or meditation, these feelings of appreciation have been shown to boost overall well-being and may even relieve stress. While self-expressions of gratitude are essential, extending that gratitude to others can also go a long way.

A study published in the American Journal of Public Health says helping others not only makes you feel good, but it may also reduce mortality by lowering stress.

With nearly a year of isolation behind us and a continued call for social distancing in 2021, finding ways to show support for others remains critical. This year, as a way to cultivate joy in your own life and the lives of those around you, turn your gratitude into action. Here are a few ways you can start: