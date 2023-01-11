21 Health & Well-Being Books That Are Must-Reads For This Year

As a kid, you were likely told to "be yourself." But in an age of social media and personal branding, that's certainly easier said than done. This book, by authenticity expert Jessica Zweig, offers guidance for how to feel confident as you build connections with others and sculpt a future that's authentic to you.

Be: A No-Bullsh*t Guide to Increasing Your Self Worth and Net Worth by Simply Being Yourself by Jessica Zweig

(Read an excerpt about how Zweig made meditation a daily habit, here.)