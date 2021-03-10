Why Death Isn’t That Scary, According To People Who Experienced It (Yes, Really)

I felt absolute peace and tranquility. I had nothing to worry about. Everything was going to be taken care of. I remember feeling at that point like it was all over, and I felt very peaceful.

I felt like I could rest—like I didn’t have to swim anymore. It was like being in a pool, just floating on a pool. I was aware of beginning to float out with the wave, and then not remembering anything after that. The last physical sensation I felt was floating back out with the waves and then I don’t have any recall of anything after that physically. I just remember I felt peaceful. It was a feeling like I was surrendering. It was a relief. It was like I was letting go.

Two other divers were on the beach. They dragged me out of the water, but I wasn’t breathing. They opened up the jacket of my wetsuit and they couldn’t find a heartbeat. One guy started giving me mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, and another guy was on his knees pushing my heart.

I never thought about death before this. I was only 17 years old. What did I know?

But then you have that experience and don’t feel afraid to die, if that is what dying is, if that’s what my experience of dying would be. Because it wasn’t bad. It was nice. It was peaceful. I felt like I would be carried along without having to do anything, without having to worry about anything.

I just had that feeling of darkness. It was comfortable. It was serenity. My life didn’t pass in front of me. I didn’t go to heaven, I didn’t go to hell, I didn’t go to limbo. I didn’t go any place. I call it being at rest.

It’s like a flower going very slowly down a stream in the springtime through meadows. It’s the only way I can explain it. And it was sunny, bright, and peaceful, and there were birds chirping. I said: this isn’t so bad, if that’s what it’s like. It’s not so bad, you know.

There were two immediate effects of this experience. First, I understood why I was still alive. Second, I no longer feared dying. I was not distressed as other members of my family when my grandfather died recently, and I think my consciousness will persist after death.