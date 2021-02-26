Bruce Greyson, M.D., started out as a skeptic.

He went through traditional psychiatric training in medical school and described himself as a “materialistic scientist.” So when he saw a handful of patients who described profound experiences when they came close to death—or near-death experiences (NDEs)—he wasn’t convinced. “They claimed they had left their bodies and seen things that they could not possibly have seen,” he shares on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

They had to be delusional, he thought. Until Greyson started seeing patterns: Patient after patient would describe their experience with uncanny accuracy, and he later learned that millions of people (about 5% of the general population, he notes in the episode) do indeed have NDEs. Mysterious, yes, but they weren't something to dismiss as nonsensical or unexplainable.

Since then, he's researched thousands of NDEs, co-founded the International Association for Near-Death Studies; became the director of the Division of Perceptual Studies at the University of Virginia; penned After: A Doctor Explores What Near-Death Experiences Reveal About Life and Beyond; and even appeared in the Netflix docuseries, Surviving Death. “As a scientist, my obligation was to study and try to understand this. And here I am, 50 years later, still trying to understand it.”

NDEs are nuanced—no two are the exact same—but Greyson has identified some of the most common patterns throughout the years. Here’s what he has learned, as well as what we can take away from those who visit the other side.