In a global crisis, there's a multitude of ways people are dealing with grief right now. People are losing loved ones, but they're also losing jobs, relationships, and celebrations. Even if you haven't lost a loved one to the coronavirus, that feeling of loss is a form of grief.

It's a topic bestselling author and grief expert David Kessler knows well. He's had his fair share of grief at an early age, from witnessing a mass shooting while his mother was dying in a hospital, to suddenly losing his twenty-one-year-old son. Kessler then studied with Elisabeth Kübler-Ross, the pioneer of near-death studies and author of On Death and Dying, and has since become the world's foremost expert on grief and loss.

"Grief is always the death of something: death of a person, death of marriage, death of a pet, or a job loss," he tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. In other words, grief spares no one, and especially during COVID-19.

Here, Kessler explains the different types of grief you might be feeling during the coronavirus, as well as how to cope with it. In a time of isolation and uncertainty, it's important to know that we're not alone in this struggle.