Licensed Clinical Psychologist

Chloe Carmichael, Ph.D. is a licensed clinical psychologist. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Columbia University with departmental honors in Psychology, and earned her Ph.D. from Long Island University’s program in Clinical Psychology, which is accredited by the American Psychological Association. She emphasizes positivity and wellness, often through the lens of anxiety management, relationships, and goal attainment. She is the author of Nervous Energy: Harness the Power of Your Anxiety, and Dr. Chloe’s 10 Commandments of Dating.

She heads a successful private practice in New York City that focuses primarily on relationship issues and stress to help high achievers. She is a member in good standing of the American Psychological Association and the National Register of Health Psychologists, an elite membership for psychologists with the highest standards of education and board scores.



As an expert in anxiety, Carmichael has taught stress management techniques at Fortune 500 companies as well as in her own private practice. She launched an online anxiety treatment program: Anxiety Tools, which has users throughout the United States and around the world. As a certified yoga instructor, Carmichael is an expert in both the science and meditation side to anxiety treatment. Her holistic approach integrates a special blend of techniques that have been shown to help people overcome anxiety.