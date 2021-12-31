What To Learn From Failed Resolutions + 3 Goal-Setting Tips, From A Psychologist

The start of a brand new year often inspires many of us to make resolutions. The sense of newness that a clean slate brings can be wonderfully energizing, and I’m all in favor of taking a boost anywhere we can find one.

However, that same positive momentum can suddenly feel like it’s working in the opposite direction as soon as the first setback occurs. That disappointment can trigger a spiral into self-criticism or just giving up altogether, unless we know how to handle ourselves with both honesty and compassion.

As a clinical psychologist and admittedly a lover of goals, I’m eager to share a few of my tips to help you find a healthy stride with your resolutions this year, if you choose to make them.

Caveat: New Year's resolutions aren’t for everyone. If you don’t feel like making them, sometimes it’s best to honor your intuition and take the year to just let things be–but if you’re interested in making resolutions this year, you’re in the right place!