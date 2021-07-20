mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Mental Health
What To Do If You're Anxious About Socializing After Quarantine

What To Do If You're Anxious About Socializing After Quarantine

Chloe Carmichael, Ph.D.
Licensed Clinical Psychologist By Chloe Carmichael, Ph.D.
Licensed Clinical Psychologist
Chloe Carmichael, Ph.D. is a licensed clinical psychologist. She heads a successful private practice in New York City that focuses primarily on relationship issues and stress to help high achievers.
Anxious About Socializing Again? Try These 3 Tips From A Psychologist

Image by Jayme Burrows / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 20, 2021 — 23:50 PM

As a clinical psychologist, people ask me a lot of questions about mental well-being, both on social media and IRL. I recently invited my Instagram followers to ask me questions through the stories feature, and I received a number of responses. Here is one recent query that stood out:

"While I'm excited about the chance to start socializing in real life again now that I'm vaccinated, I'm suddenly struggling with social anxiety. Going to the grocery store suddenly makes me feel awkward, and going to the office feels totally overwhelming. Is this normal? What is the best way to handle it? Should I force myself to go, or should I just take it slow?"

First of all, your feelings are normal! It's been a long time since many of us have socialized, so it’s totally understandable that you might feel awkward starting it up again. 

While I don't want you to force yourself, if going to the grocery store feels truly impossible, what psychologists call "behavioral activation” might help you to take that first step. Let me explain:

Advertisement

How behavioral activation can be useful.

Just like the name implies, behavioral activation can help to activate certain parts of ourselves through behavior. If you can recall, staying inside all the time probably felt weird in the beginning of quarantine. Now, after engaging in lockdown behaviors for so long, that became your new normal. In other words, you activated your inner hermit. Once you try going out a few times, it will likely re-activate the part of you that actually enjoys being with your community. 

If you were a social butterfly before the pandemic, that part of you will probably begin to awaken after a little bit of practice. If you thrived better in small groups, then continue to lean on close, trusted friends as you ease back in.

1. Scan for signs of social acceptance.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Advice from the world’s top doctors and experts, at your fingertips.


Functional Nutrition Coaching

When you go to the office, walk down the street, or encounter other settings where socializing often happens, I encourage you to scan for signs of social acceptance. This can help retrain your brain to focus on connections with others, rather than focusing solely on how awkward it feels to be out. Signs of social acceptance could be anything from eye contact, to open body language, to a simple wave hello. You might even try sending some friendly signs to others as well, as they may also be feeling apprehensive. This will give your brain something to do besides focus on your anxious inner monologue. 

Advertisement

2. Listen to podcasts or audiobooks.

Another idea is to listen to a favorite podcast or audiobook on your headphones while you venture out: this will give you a sense of familiarity and control, while also providing a sort of “buffer” between you and the space around you.

3. Start slow, and give yourself time to process.

Finally, try not to get anxious about being anxious—feeling awkward in a new situation is normal! And at this point, formerly mundane activities, like grocery shopping or visiting the office, may actually feel new due to the lengthy lockdown. To mitigate some of the stress, try keeping your initial outings short.

In other words, ease into your revived social life: go into the office for just an hour and pick up just one thing from the store to limit the time spent in there. Try to practice slow, deep breaths when you're out and about to help your body stay relaxed. You may also want to plan for extra sleep or downtime during your initial phase of returning, since the brain might need extra idle time to process the changes.

If you need even more support, don’t hesitate to seek out a therapist and check out my quarantine transition tips.

Advertisement
Chloe Carmichael, Ph.D.
Chloe Carmichael, Ph.D. Licensed Clinical Psychologist
Chloe Carmichael, Ph.D. is a licensed clinical psychologist. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Columbia University with departmental honors in Psychology, and earned her Ph.D. from Long...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

I'm A Keto Neuroscientist & This Is The Supplement I Suggest For Keto Beginners

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Keto Neuroscientist & This Is The Supplement I Suggest For Keto Beginners
Integrative Health

I'm An Alzheimer's Researcher & Neurologist: Here's How Forgetting Boosts Creativity

Scott A. Small, M.D.
I'm An Alzheimer's Researcher & Neurologist: Here's How Forgetting Boosts Creativity
Spirituality

6 Ways To Magnify Your Voice This Leo Season, From Astrologers

The AstroTwins
6 Ways To Magnify Your Voice This Leo Season, From Astrologers
Integrative Health

What We Know About Coffee's Impact On Your Heartbeat Is All Wrong

Sarah Regan
What We Know About Coffee's Impact On Your Heartbeat Is All Wrong
Functional Food

Is This Eating Style Better Than The Mediterranean Diet? New Study Compares

Eliza Sullivan
Is This Eating Style Better Than The Mediterranean Diet? New Study Compares
Beauty

This Acne-Clearing Hack Is Going Viral — But Does It Really Work?

Jamie Schneider
This Acne-Clearing Hack Is Going Viral — But Does It Really Work?
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

This Multi-Hyphenate Hair Care Ingredient Can Give You Long, Luscious Locks

Jamie Schneider
This Multi-Hyphenate Hair Care Ingredient Can Give You Long, Luscious Locks
Recipes

Have You Seen The Popular Ricotta Toast Trend? Here's How To Make It Dairy Free

Eliza Sullivan
Have You Seen The Popular Ricotta Toast Trend? Here's How To Make It Dairy Free
Beauty

The Oft-Forgotten Yet Critical Thing That Could Affect Hair Loss

Jamie Schneider
The Oft-Forgotten Yet Critical Thing That Could Affect Hair Loss
Nature

5 Quick Ways To Improve Your Soil & Naturally Regenerate Your Garden

Emma Loewe
5 Quick Ways To Improve Your Soil & Naturally Regenerate Your Garden
Spirituality

What This Week's Full Moon Means For You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan
What This Week's Full Moon Means For You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Sex

Is This Hormone Messing With Your Sex Life? A Pelvic Floor PT Explains New

Marcy Crouch, PT, DPT, WCS
Is This Hormone Messing With Your Sex Life? A Pelvic Floor PT Explains New
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/anxiety-about-socializing-again

Your article and new folder have been saved!