mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Friendships
This Is The Reason You Should Make Eye Contact, Even On A Zoom Call

This Is The Reason You Should Make Eye Contact, Even On A Zoom Call

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Woman on a video call at home

Image by Stereo Shot / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 7, 2020 — 17:33 PM

We know eye contact is generally a good practice: A strong gaze can lead to greater confidence, deeper intimacy, and it can help you become a better listener. But did you know eye contact actually has some neurological benefits? According to science journalist and author of FriendshipLydia Denworth, eye contact is paramount for healthy social connections. “When we make eye contact, it primes the social brain,” she explains on the mindbodygreen podcast.  

The elephant in the room, of course, is the pandemic—as social distancing remains in full-effect, you might not meet anyone’s gaze, save for a few trips to the grocery store or walk around the block.

Good news! Denworth shares that virtual eye contact might have similar benefits—something to think about before you click Join Call. 

The importance of eye contact. 

“Essentially, [eye contact] activates the parts of the brain that are good at communicating and thinking about how another person is perceiving the world, a concept generally known as ‘theory of mind,’” says Denworth. Specifically, research has found that a direct gaze engaged the medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) and the temporoparietal junction (TPJ) regions in the brain, both of which are involved in social information processing and theory of mind. 

On another note, eye contact can help rein in your brain's fight-or-flight response: In Stephen Porges, Ph.D.’s (who coined the polyvagal theory) research on the social engagement system, he notes that one of the easiest ways to stimulate the vagus nerve is to engage in non-threatening eye contact. 

Advertisement

Why you should make virtual eye contact, too.

To get your eye contact fix, Denworth says that a virtual gaze can work, too. “It seems that eye contact IRL looks one way in your brain, and on video chat it looks a little different, and then on the phone it looks different again,” she says.

That said, virtual eye contact is better than none at all, especially if you’re feeling lonely: According to a study on 1,400 older U.S. adults more likely to feel socially isolated, those who connected with others on video calls had a lower risk of developing depression compared to those who used only audio and instant messaging. And with respect to the nervous system, a recent study found that virtual eye contact had the same impact on the vagus nerve that an IRL gaze does. 

The bottom line? There’s a hierarchy of sorts when it comes to eye contact: In-person connection reigns supreme, with video calls close behind and phone calls or emails hovering at the bottom. So if you can’t connect IRL (ahem, social distancing), chatting over video is truly the next best thing. 

The takeaway. 

Eye contact is an essential component for social connection, which is crucial for overall well-being. And while an in-person gaze is best, a video call does have some noteworthy benefits. Take it from Denworth: "It’s better than nothing,” she says. “And it’s an important thing to do if somebody is feeling isolated.” 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Love

Are Your Standards Too High In Relationships? Experts Explain How To Tell

Sarah Regan
Are Your Standards Too High In Relationships? Experts Explain How To Tell
Love

9 Telltale Signs Your Relationship Is Going Somewhere, From Experts

Sarah Regan
9 Telltale Signs Your Relationship Is Going Somewhere, From Experts
$49.99

How To Find Your Calling

With Shannon Kaiser
How To Find Your Calling
Functional Food

How To Properly Store Ginger So The Whole Dang Root Doesn't Shrivel Up

Jessica Timmons
How To Properly Store Ginger So The Whole Dang Root Doesn't Shrivel Up
Integrative Health

Acupuncture Put A Pin In Post-Op Pain During A New Pilot Study

Sarah Regan
Acupuncture Put A Pin In Post-Op Pain During A New Pilot Study
Beauty

This Is Hailey Bieber's Hack For Full Brows & We're Never Looking Back

Jamie Schneider
This Is Hailey Bieber's Hack For Full Brows & We're Never Looking Back
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

This Esthetician Wants You To Adopt A Skin Gratitude Practice & We're In

Alexandra Engler
This Esthetician Wants You To Adopt A Skin Gratitude Practice & We're In
Beauty

We Did The Smelling For You & Here Are The 11 Best Natural Deodorants

Alexandra Engler
We Did The Smelling For You & Here Are The 11 Best Natural Deodorants
Integrative Health

The Healthy Aging Benefits Of Autophagy & How To Activate The Cellular Process

Lindsay Boyers
The Healthy Aging Benefits Of Autophagy & How To Activate The Cellular Process
Recipes

How To Turn Anything Into A Meal With Just Four Steps & Your Trusty Sheet Pan

Eliza Sullivan
How To Turn Anything Into A Meal With Just Four Steps & Your Trusty Sheet Pan
Personal Growth

The Near-Perfect Formula For Success, From The CEO Of Whole Foods Market

Jason Wachob
The Near-Perfect Formula For Success, From The CEO Of Whole Foods Market
Integrative Health

This Natural Aid Can Help Calm Digestive Issues When Stress Is Peaking*

Abby Moore
This Natural Aid Can Help Calm Digestive Issues When Stress Is Peaking*
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-you-should-make-virtual-eye-contact

Your article and new folder have been saved!