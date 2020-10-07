We know eye contact is generally a good practice: A strong gaze can lead to greater confidence, deeper intimacy, and it can help you become a better listener. But did you know eye contact actually has some neurological benefits? According to science journalist and author of Friendship, Lydia Denworth, eye contact is paramount for healthy social connections. “When we make eye contact, it primes the social brain,” she explains on the mindbodygreen podcast.

The elephant in the room, of course, is the pandemic—as social distancing remains in full-effect, you might not meet anyone’s gaze, save for a few trips to the grocery store or walk around the block.

Good news! Denworth shares that virtual eye contact might have similar benefits—something to think about before you click Join Call.