Looking For Plans? Here Are 55 Fun Things To Do With Friends At Home Or Out On The Town
Sometimes there's nothing better than kicking back with a friend and simply hanging out—but other times, you want something to do. If you've grown tired of the same old coffee dates or happy hour drinks, we rounded up 55 things you can do with your friends—at home, in town, out in nature, and more.
After all, our adult friendships are an invaluable part of our support system and overall well-being—research shows this1—and when we make time to intentionally do activities together, it brings us closer.
As psychotherapist Annette Nuñez, Ph.D., LMFT, tells mindbodygreen, "It's really important to keep social connections strong because your friends become your support system—in a sense, they're the family that you choose."
So the next time you're looking for some things to do with friends, here's a foolproof list of options, from both Nuñez and licensed therapist De-Andrea Blaylock-Solar, MSW, LCSW-S, CST.
Things to do with friends at home:
Host a cooking party
Planning a cooking party will not only give you and your friends a chance to try out a new recipe, but you can then share the meal together with your favorite dinner playlist going (and maybe a well-paired bottle of wine for the table).
Have a music release listening night
Is one of your favorite bands putting out a new album? Invite your friends over for a listening party! You can keep it casual, or make it a whole night complete with album-inspired outfits, cocktails, and snacks.
Have a movie/show watch party
Similar to the option above, you can have a watch party for a new movie or show coming out. This is a great option for two friends who want a chill night in, or in the case of a big blockbuster, you can use it as an excuse to invite a group over for the ultimate viewing party.
DIY cocktail night/happy hour
Who needs egregiously expensive cocktails on the town when you can have a DIY cocktail or mocktail night at home with your closest friends? Everyone can bring their favorite cocktail recipe and take turns showcasing their signature drink.
At-home brunch
For the besties who love to brunch, consider bringing the brunch vibes home for a cozy weekend morning with your friends. You can do a build-your-own-bagel spread, fire up your waffle maker, or even try your hand at a quiche—the options are endless!
Enjoy a luxurious spa day
With all the amazing at-home skincare and beauty products available today, anyone can bring have a luxurious spa day. Call up your pals and have everyone bring one thing to pamper each other with. Think face masks, hair masks, lots of nail polishes...anyone have a cold plunge tub?
Work on a craft project together
Are you and your friends DIYers? Find a craft project you'd like to try yourself and get your friends on board! You can start by heading to the craft store together, then bringing your new supplies back home for an afternoon of creative fun.
Start a book club
If your group of friends are all voracious readers, why not start a book club? Vote on a book you'd all like to read and set the date! Come up with discussion sessions and treat it like a potluck with snacks or dinner, and drinks to go around.
Have a game night
A great option for two friends or a group, who doesn't love an evening of games? Whether you're into board games, video games, lawn games, or all of the above, everyone deserves an opportunity to let loose and have a little fun.
Throw a themed party
One of the best things to do with friends is to simply invite everyone over for a house party—and a theme always makes things more interesting. Whether you go for a classic theme like the 70's or a murder mystery, or something more out there, fun is sure to be had.
Do a clothing swap
Clothing swaps are never a bad idea. Odds are, you and your friends all have some clothes in your closet you could offload, and getting together to make swaps is a great way to get rid of what you don't want. You could walk away with a few new pieces as well, and anything leftover can be donated.
Have a candle-making night
There's something so satisfying about burning a homemade candle, so call up your friends and make a day of it! You'd be amazed how simple it is to make candles yourself, and you can completely customize them with your preferred scents, fun shapes, or even little wax designs.
Things to do with friends out on the town:
Get dinner somewhere unique
Going out to dinner is friendship staple for a reason. You can converse over good food, wear your best outfits, and catch up on what's new in each other's lives. To make things more interesting, go to a restaurant you've never been to—or at least try something you've never had!
Go grocery shopping together
Look, sometimes the most mundane tasks are made fun and exciting when a friend is along for the ride. If you know your pal is looking for plans, ask them if they'd like to accompany you to the store? Who knows—once you're done shopping, the day may take you on another adventure.
Check out a gallery opening
Even if you don't have an official art museum where you live, there are plenty of small, local galleries to be found with local artists' latest works. Search online for upcoming openings near you and call up your most avant-garde friends.
Visit a farmers market
Farmers markets are a great way to simultaneously support local farms, get your hands on some tasty local produce, and spend time with your friends. When you're done shopping, try to come up with a meal you can make together with all your fresh ingredients!
Attend a workout class together
If you've got friends who are obsessed with hot yoga, barre, HIIT, or anything of that nature, they will be thrilled if you ask to tag along. Better yet, see if you can find a class neither of you have tried before!
Go to a museum
Museums are a great way to learn something new and foster good conversation. If any of your friends are into history, science, etc., don't miss out on your closest museums for a day of educational fun.
Visit your nearest botanical gardens
Speaking of museums, many cities also have botanical gardens with a variety of plant species, which is a fun way to learn about plant life up close—plus admission is typically pretty affordable too, which never hurts.
See some live music
What could be more fun than dancing with your friends to some good live music? Check out the concerts coming up near you, and don't be afraid to take a drive to see a bigger artist—or get into your local music scene at nearby venues.
Visit an adult arcade or escape room
From mini-golf to the pinball machine, arcades offer a dose of childhood fun that we could all use once in a while. Get a group together and hit your local arcade, or see if there's an escape room near you for even higher stakes.
Take a cooking class together
Another win-win activity to do with friends? Taking a cooking class together. You'll learn how to make some amazing recipes—and get to enjoy eating them, too.
Try a paint-and-sip class
If a cooking class isn't up your alley, maybe a paint and sip will be! These events are a great, low-pressure way to tap into your more creative sides—and if you like your paintings enough, you can hang them up at home later.
Go to a comedy show
Want a night of drinks and laughter? Go to your local comedy club, or see if there are any open-mic comedy nights near you. Bonus points if you go to an open-mic and everyone performs a bit.
Visit a nearby historical site
Depending on where you live, you'd be surprised what historical sites are just a stone's throw away. Hit up your favorite history-buff and ask if they want to go check it out!
See a movie at a drive-in theater
Switch up your usual movie theater night by finding your closest drive-in and enjoying an outdoor movie. It's a classic American past time, and some drive-ins often show throwback movies if you want to check out an old classic.
See a play or musical
From big Broadway shows to local theatre company originals, consider having an evening with arts by seeing a play or musical. Everyone can wear their fanciest theatre attire, grab a cocktail beforehand, and enjoy the show.
Karaoke
Whether you rent a karaoke machine for the night if you're too shy to do it in public, or go all-out at your nearest karaoke bar, you and your friends can let your goofy sides out, serenade each other, or bring the house down.
Things to do with friends outdoors and in nature:
Go for a hike
Any nature lovers out there? Going for a hike on a nearby trail is a great way to take in some nature and give you time to connect with your friends outside of the hustle and bustle of everyday life. (Easy walking trails are an option too!)
Take a walk in the park
Speaking of easy walking, nothing beats a stroll in the park with a dear friend. This is a great option if you both have busy schedules, as it can be as short or long as you like.
Walk your dogs together
Humans love to socialize, and so do dogs! And honestly, what sounds better than a puppy play date? Whether you take a walk with one friend or a group, you can all enjoy watching your dogs have a good time together.
Join an sports league
From softball to kickball, your town probably has some intramural sports leagues—maybe even multiple! Find out which leagues near you have openings and get a team together! It might just become the highlight of your week.
Go to the beach
Pack up the cooler, refine your beach playlist, and don't forget your sunscreen! There's nothing like laying on the beach on a nice summer's day, and having your pals by your side makes it that much sunnier.
Take a bike ride
Want to take in more of your city in less time? Map your ideal route around town and go for a bike ride with a friend or two. Even if you don't have bikes, you could borrow a friend's or see if your city has a local bike-share program.
Have a picnic
Find a picturesque spot near you, pack up your favorite picnic dishes, and take a trip out for the day with your closest friends. Don't forget a portable speaker, sunscreen, and some fizzy drinks!
Go kayaking or paddle boarding
Getting out on the water is an instant recipe for serenity—and an arm workout! Grab kayaks or a canoe (or rent them if you don't have any) and take a leisurely row down your nearest creek or river.
Go rock climbing
For the adventurous friends in the bunch, find your nearest rock climbing gym (or outdoor rock wall) and give it a go. Belaying each other can even foster a sense of connection and trust.
Go fishing
Fishing can be relaxing (and momentarily exciting when you actually catch one), plus you'll have plenty of time to chat with your friends while you hang out on the water. Bonus points if you go home and make dinner with your catch!
Have a bonfire
Nothing says "summer night" like a crackling bonfire and s'mores making their rounds. As the crickets harmonize with your soft, fireside conversation, you won't even mind that your hair smells like smoke.
Things to do with friends to deepen your friendship:
Do a journaling session together
Who says you have to journal all by yourself? For the more pensive, reflective friendships, consider having a journaling night where you each reflect on a handful of questions and prompts. Want to get deep? Feel free to share what you wrote.
Attend a personal growth workshop or retreat
Are you and your friends really into yoga? Perhaps inner child work or even meditation? See what upcoming workshops and retreats are being held near you and book your spots! You'll grow individually, and as friends.
Take a mini-roadtrip
Depending on where you live, there's got to be at least one semi-far off destination you've been wanting to check out. Maybe it's the new buzzworthy restaurant in a town an hour away, or an exhibit 45 minutes out. Call up your friends and make a day of it!
Do a tarot reading
Any mystical folks out there? For an evening of reflection, get your friends together for a group tarot reading. Everyone can bring their own deck, so you can pass them all around and pull lots of different cards throughout the night.
Go to a religious or spiritual service together
If you really want to feel closer to a friend, you'll need to go a little deeper. And let's be real—religious or spiritual services are deep. You can reflect on what's discussed during the service afterwards, and maybe even learn something new about each other.
Volunteer together
Are the you and your friends big environmentalists? Or perhaps you've bonded over being vegan? Find a local charity you can both get behind and commit the day to furthering the cause together.
Make vision boards
Vision boards are a great way to manifest what you want by curating images that help inspire you. And when you make them with friends, it feels that much more inspiring! Think of this like a manifesting craft night, with everyone bringing supplies like old magazines, poster board, etc.
Hold a moon circle
From the new moon to the full moon, moon circles are a great way to tap into the energy of the current moon cycle, reflect on what's going on in your life, and connect with your closest friends.
Try a group meditation or breathwork
As meditation and breathwork gain popularity across the West, many spiritual centers, and even yoga studios, have started offering meditation and breathwork classes in-house. Find one coming up near you and get a group together to try it out.
Go camping
Nothing will bring you closer to your friends like spending a couple nights in the woods! Once you're out there, the rest is up to you, whether you plan a weekend full of hikes, kayaking, and lake swimming, or just post up next to the water and lounge in your hammocks.
Take turns asking each other questions
Remember back in the day when you would play 20-questions? Let's bring that back! If you really want to get to know your friends, simply ask them some thoughtful questions. Everyone can take turns asking versus sharing, and you're sure to learn something new about each other.
Games to play with friends
Frisbee golf
Any frisbee fans out there? Frisbee golf is a great way to get out into nature, get some steps in, and make great conversation with your friends along the course.
Two truths and a lie
Who doesn't love a good questions game? For your next game night, have friends share their "two truths and a lie," and test how well you really know your besties.
Truth or dare
You knew this was coming: it's simply not a game night if there isn't at least one round of truth or dare! Depending on how comfortable you are with the friends in question, you can make this as tame or raunchy as you want.
Charades
For a game night sure to have everyone howling with laughter, charades is always a safe bet. Split up into teams and battle it out to find out which of your friends makes the best mime.
"Never have I ever"
And of course, for another game that's equally as fun as it is revealing, play a few rounds of "Never have I ever." For an extra fun twist, have everyone take a drink whenever they haven't done something.
The takeaway
From picnics in the park, to visiting local museums, or of course, staying in for a movie night, it's not about what you're doing—but the company you're with.
Still, it never hurts to have options, and one of these is sure to provide a great time with great friends.
