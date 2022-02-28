How To Make The Perfect Candle At Home: Materials, Method, & Master Tips

Candles are one of those small indulgences that can brighten a day. They’re a work-from-home staple and the perfect accompaniment for a relaxing evening. But sometimes there’s an emphasis on the indulgence part—it’s not unusual for a luxury candle to carry a luxury price tag of sixty dollars or more these days. Which has many candle connoisseurs wondering, “Can I make this myself?”

The answer is, of course, yes! Making your own candles at home is not only economical but fun. It’s one of those gratifying projects that gets you back to basics and connects you with past generations of people who’ve made things with their own two hands. Plus, it allows you to control exactly what ingredients go into your clean-burning candle.

Ready to make your home a little brighter? Here’s everything you need to know about making DIY candles.