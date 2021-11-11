How Long Is Too Long To Keep A Candle Burning? Toxicology Experts Weigh In

Adler notes that even the cleanest-burning candles can aggravate those with sensitivities. "All candles, regardless of whether they have additive colors or scents, and whether those scents are synthetic or natural, produce particulate matter when burned," she says. "Even in the absence of phthalates, many compounds used in fragrance formulations are allergens and can act as asthma triggers." For this reason, it's important to pay attention to how your body feels when a candle is burning.