How Long Is Too Long To Keep A Candle Burning? Toxicology Experts Weigh In

The first thing to consider when deciding how long to keep candles lit is air quality. Lara Adler, an environmental toxins expert and certified holistic health coach, tells mbg that scented candles can release small particles like benzene, toluene, and formaldehyde into the air—all of which are harmful to health in high doses.

According to a recent New York Times investigation, research shows that burning a candle at home is unlikely to emit enough particulate matter to harm health. However, Adler points out that indoor air pollution is always more of a concern during the winter months, "when we tend to keep our windows closed throughout the day."

So if you notice that you have an irritated, itchy throat, watery eyes, or headache after lighting up a scented candle, it's a sign to blow it out and switch to an unscented option. (Adler vouches for small, unscented beeswax tea lights.)