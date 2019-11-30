A Toxicologist's 7-Step Guide To Winter-Proofing Your Home

Caulking is a quick way to prevent air leaks around windows and doors in the winter. But typical caulking sealants are made of silicone, polyurethane, or polysulfide—which can off-gas volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that can cause headaches, fatigue, brain fog, and irritability when they linger in the air for too long. For this reason, Mehta recommends using a low-VOC, water-based option such as AFM SafeCoat Caulking Compound.

On the next cold, windy day, walk through your home and take note of any cracks where you feel cool air coming in (paying special attention to ridges where your windows and door frames meet your walls). Then, wipe down these surfaces so they are clean and run your caulking material alongside them at a 45-degree angle. The U.S. Department of Energy recommends waiting to do so until the outdoor weather is right: You'll want to make sure it's a dry, low-humidity day with a temperature above 45°F so the caulk can properly set.