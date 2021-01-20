I Need Space (gin, balsam, oak, cypress)

This funky collaboration between candle company Cancelled Plans and adventure brand Baboon To The Moon attempts to put a smell to outer space exploration. The result is a hand-poured blend of coconut and apricot wax with notes of gin and woodsy aromatics that's out-of-the-world musky and rich.

Cancelled Plans x Baboon To The Moon I Need Space, $32