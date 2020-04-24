A candle's container size, wick length, and wax type all contribute to its burn time. Soy wax has a higher melting point than coconut wax, for example, and will take longer to burn. "The higher the melt point, the more hours of burn you’ll get, as it takes more time for the wax to liquify from the heat of the flame," Abigail Cook Stone, co-founder and CEO of Otherland, tells mbg.

The size of the wick is also important: A larger wick means a larger flame, which will burn through your wax faster. (This is why it's important to trim your wick before every use, but more on that later.) "One job of a candle maker is to ensure that a wick is large enough to melt the full surface of the candle, but not too large that it’s drawing up more wax than necessary," Stephen Tracy, the co-founder of Keap, explains. It's a science, people!

A candle's burn time—usually between 40-60 hours—is largely determined during formulation, but there are things we end users can do to make sure it reaches its full fragrant potential.