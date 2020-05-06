Essentially, you just combine all the ingredients in a glass bottle and shake. Then you can transfer it to a spray bottle (or one with an atomizer bulb, if you’re feeling fancy), setting to rest in a cool place for a few days to let the scents get to know each other.

That said, start with your carrier oil (and alcohol, if you so choose) and add in your notes, one by one. It’s best to start from the ground up with perfume, Blankenship notes, so you’ll want to add your base notes first, then your middles, then top it off.

In terms of measurements, it depends on how much fragrance you want to make or how big your container is. Just make sure the majority of the formula is the carrier oil and not the essential oils, as high levels can cause a potential for irritation. “A good ratio is 80% carrier oil to 20% essential oils. This can easily be measured by 80 drops of oil to 20 drops of essential oil.” Plescia explains.

You may also want to start with less drops and work your way up. As with most DIY projects, you can always add more, but you can’t exactly remove ingredients from the mixture. That’s where your watercolor paper comes in: Blankenship recommends dipping strips of paper into the mixture to smell each time you add ingredients. “Take the time to really make sure it's going where you want it to go,” she says.

A final note: This DIY recipe is for a spray perfume, but a solid version is just as simple, says Tina Hedges, product formulator and founder of LOLI Beauty. All you’ll need to do is melt your carrier oil with some beeswax (or sunflower seed wax, for a vegan option) over a double boiler, then remove from the heat before adding in your essential oil blend one at a time. Pour the mixture into a container to set for several hours. Once fully cooled, you’ll have a solid perfume to dab onto your pulse points.