The 13 Best Nontoxic Fragrances You'll Want To Wear This Fall

Come the change of any season, one of the things that still catches me off guard is the new scent. One day, I'll wake up, step outside, and the air just smells different. It's a signifier: Things, they're changing, and it's time to move along. And for me, it's also a signal that maybe it's time to change my own scent. Swap out the balmy, sparkly perfumes of summer to make way for richer, more enveloping fragrances for fall: There's something about fall that demands a little mystery, no? Even if you're not one to go fully moody come the new season, there are many delightful fall-leaning scents that are still fresh, clean, and floral, even.

But before we get to your fall scent wardrobe, a quick note about nontoxic perfumes: What an expanding, exciting space to watch! In the clean beauty world, there are few categories as bemoaned as fragrance. Some of that ire comes from the fact that beauty brands can slap "fragrance" on their ingredient label and don't need to disclose the ingredients in said fragrance—making it a murky, less-than-transparent category. And then there's phthalates, which are added to traditional perfumes to help stabilize the formula. These are rightly nixed by most, if not all, clean beauty standards: They're known endocrine and respiratory disrupters.

And up until recently, there just weren't many choices for people who wanted a safer fragrance. The iconic Michelle Pfeiffer—who started Henry Rose, an EWG-verified fragrance house we'll chat about in a moment—told me once that she more or less stopped wearing all fragrances for a decade because she was at a loss for options. There is still some catching up to do as far as the market goes, but here is a good place to start.