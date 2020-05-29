Bergamot 101: Benefits & Uses For This Essential Oil Found In Earl Grey Tea

You're familiar with bergamot if you've ever found yourself marveling at the citrusy aroma of Earl Grey tea. The bergamot orange, which turns from green to yellow when ripe, is too bitter to eat raw. But the fruit's rind produces a fragrant and flavorful oil that can be used for cooking as well as scenting skin and haircare products. Bergamot, named after Bergamo, Italy, also has potential health benefits.

Research is still ongoing about the ways bergamot can be used to support health and well-being, but we've compiled what's out there so far.

First, a quick heads-up: Bergamot can cause a reaction on the skin when exposed to sunlight, as a result of a phototoxic compound. That same compound can also be harmful if swallowed. Read on to find out how to use bergamot safely.