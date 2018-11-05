The Crazy Drink This Functional Doc Orders At Starbucks To Reverse Aging

Green tea, and black tea in smaller amounts, contains EGCG, which is another one of the polyphenols that specifically boosts autophagy and protects the ends of DNA against damage5 . There's one tea that combines all of the benefits of bergamot with all the benefits of tea: the beloved Earl Grey, found at pretty much everyone's local coffee shop (including Starbucks, which I hit up for the beverage during my frequent travels around the country!). The theaflavins are present in black tea from the catechins transforming through oxidation making it full of powerful antioxidants. Black tea, and all teas, also contain antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral benefits. You could say the tea and bergamot combination of Earl Grey tea gives you a super bacterial and viral-fighting morning drink.