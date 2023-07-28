The Healthiest Types Of Tea (The Official Ranking)

Decaffeinated tea, like hibiscus or peppermint tea, can be enjoyed at any time of day or night. Though people who aren’t as sensitive to caffeine can drink caffeinated tea later in the day, sipping caffeinated tea, like green tea or yerba maté, in the afternoon or at night might negatively impact sleep in people who are sensitive to caffeine’s stimulatory effects. In fact, some research shows that drinking caffeinated beverages within six hours31 of bedtime can make it harder to fall and stay asleep.