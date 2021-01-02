mindbodygreen

19 Best Healthy Drinks & Functional Beverages To Stock Up On This Year

Kristine Thomason
functional beverages

January 2, 2021 — 13:04 PM

One essential way to keep your immune system and body running strong is by staying hydrated with plenty of water. That said, while water is crucial to our well-being, sometimes we want something a little more fun to sip on, that still supports our health goals. Luckily, plenty of beverage brands now offer some fantastic functional, healthy drinks to sip on—from soda alternatives to vitamin-rich seltzers. Here, we've compiled some of our favorites on the market right now to help you drink to your health, literally.

Tea Beverages

Teavana

Tea has all kinds of natural benefits, which is probably why it's one of the most popular beverages worldwide. This iced variety from Teavana features antioxidant-rich green tea, along with flavorful hibiscus and strawberry.

Teavana Strawberry Apple Green Iced Tea, teavana.com

Teavana
Teavana

Runa Brewed Natural Caffeine

For a caffeine boost that's comparable to coffee, along with bonus benefits (think: potential mood-enhancer and high in antioxidants), consider sipping Runa's guayusa tea.

Runa Blood Orange Brewed Natural Caffeine, runa.com

Runa
Runa

Sound

What do you get when you combine the fun of fizzy water with the rich flavors of tea? This tea-infused sparking water from Sound. They offer a number of organic, unsweetened flavors, but this green tea variety with hints of tangerine and lemongrass is a standout.

Sound Green Tea-Infused Sparking Water, drinksound.com

Sound
Sound

Aqua ViTea

Kombucha certainly qualifies as a functional beverage, thanks to its gut health benefits. Aqua ViTea takes it one step further with this Green Tea kombucha, by adding CBD to the blend. They also extract the alcohol, so this kombucha is a completely non-alcoholic drink.

Aqua ViTea Green Tea CBD Kombucha, aquavitea.com

Aqua ViTea
Aqua ViTea

Minna Lightly Brewed Sparkling Tea

For a healthy, flavorful effervescent tea, Minna has you covered. The Cherry Cacao Green Tea features Fair Trade tea and natural flavors, for a unique blend that surprises your taste buds with chocolatey notes.

Minna Cherry Cacao Green Tea, drinkminna.com

Minna
Minna
Water + More

Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water has countless tasty flavors, infused with—you guessed it—vitamins. This "reset" flavor features ample vitamin C, B5, B6, B12, and electrolytes for a nourishing sip.

Vitamin Water Reset Pineapple Coconut, vitaminwater.com

Vitamin Water
Vitamin Water

Flow Alkaline Spring Water

Flow is known for their alkaline spring waters, which features naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes. Beyond their plain waters, the brand also has flavored options to take their offerings up a notch, such as spa-worthy cucumber + mint.

Flow Cucumber + Mint, flowhydration.com

Flow
Flow

Smartwater

Known for their electrolyte-rich waters, Smartwater now has an option that's infused with antioxidant selenium for bonus health benefits.

Smartwater antioxidant, drinksmartwater.com


SmartWater
SmartWater

Sodastream

For sparkling water fans, Sodastreams are a must-have kitchen gadget. And recently, the brand launched natural flavor fruit drops (think: watermelon, grapefruit, lemon, and more) to add a bit of pizazz to your on-demand seltzer.

Sodastream Watermelon Fruit Drops, sodastream.com

Soda Stream
Soda Stream

Functional Soda Alternatives

Olipop Sparkling Tonic

Olipop may look like a simple can of soda, but it's actually bursting with nutritious ingredients like prebiotic plant fibers. This orange squeeze flavor in particular features vitamin C-rich citrus fruit like clementine, mandarin, and acerola cherry.

Olipop Orange Squeeze, drinkolipop.com

Olipop
Olipop

Recess

Recess drinks are a lovely functional beverage with just a touch of sweetness, perfect for social occasions, in particular. These bubbly, healthy drinks feature hemp extract and adaptogens, to help promote a calm state of mind.

Recess Blackberry Chai, takearecess.com

Recess
Recess

Spindrift

Cracking into a can of fruity seltzer water is oh-so-satisfying, especially when its one of Spindrift's delicious flavors. This grapefruit drink doesn't have an ounce of sugar, and uses real fruit juice for taste.

Spindrift Grapefruit Sparkling Water, drinkspindrift.com


Spindrift
Spindrift

Bubly

This effervescent drink is a wonderful choice—and not just because Michael Bublé is their spokesperson. Bubly sparkling water comes in 15 different flavors, all of which are made with natural flavors, sans sweeteners.

Mango Bubly Sparking Water, bubly.co

Bubly
Bubly

Zevia

If you love soda, but don't love the high sugar content and artificial ingredients, consider this bubbly alternative. Flavored with plant-based stevia and a hint of ginger, this alternative ginger ale will tickle your taste buds.

Zevia Ginger Ale, zevia.com

Zevia
Zevia

Sports + Protein Drinks

Propel

Propel drinks are perfect for post-workout recovery. Now, the brand also has an immunity-focused blend, featuring vitamin C and zinc.

Propel Immune Support Lemon Blackberry, propelwater.com

Propel
Propel

Remedy Organics

For a healthy drink that's a bit more filling, try Remedy Organics' plant-based, protein-backed beverages. Each bottle contains prebiotics, adaptogenic herbs, and nutrient-rich superfoods to keep you feeling nourished. This golden mind blend also features DHA omega-3s and MCT oil.

Remedy Organics Golden Mind, remedyorganics.com

Remedy
Remedy

BodyArmor

Countless athletes, like Naomi Osaka, swear by BodyArmor for pre- and post-workout fuel (check out Osaka's go-to smoothie recipes for reference). The BodyArmor Lyte drinks feature countless ingredients to keep your body running strong (potassium, vitamin C, B vitamins, and zinc), and no added sugar.

BodyArmor Lyte Tropical Coconut, drinkbodyarmor.com

BodyArmor
BodyArmor

Evolve

Another great plant-based, protein-packed drink, Evolve shakes are a functional meal replacement or post-workout recovery drink. This protein and greens shake has 20 grams of pea protein, and plenty of nutritious veggies like kale and spinach.

Evolve Plant-Based Protein & Greens Shake, drinkevolve.com

Evolve
Evolve

VitaCoco

Coconut water is a fantastic hydrating beverage that tastes delicious, too. VitaCoco's nutrient- and electrolyte-rich drink is perfect to sip on a hot day or blend into your morning smoothie.

VitaCoco Original Coconut Water, vitacoco.com

VitaCoco
VitaCoco

