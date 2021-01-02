19 Best Healthy Drinks & Functional Beverages To Stock Up On This Year
One essential way to keep your immune system and body running strong is by staying hydrated with plenty of water. That said, while water is crucial to our well-being, sometimes we want something a little more fun to sip on, that still supports our health goals. Luckily, plenty of beverage brands now offer some fantastic functional, healthy drinks to sip on—from soda alternatives to vitamin-rich seltzers. Here, we've compiled some of our favorites on the market right now to help you drink to your health, literally.
Tea Beverages
Teavana
Tea has all kinds of natural benefits, which is probably why it's one of the most popular beverages worldwide. This iced variety from Teavana features antioxidant-rich green tea, along with flavorful hibiscus and strawberry.
Teavana Strawberry Apple Green Iced Tea, teavana.com
Runa Brewed Natural Caffeine
For a caffeine boost that's comparable to coffee, along with bonus benefits (think: potential mood-enhancer and high in antioxidants), consider sipping Runa's guayusa tea.
Runa Blood Orange Brewed Natural Caffeine, runa.com
Sound
What do you get when you combine the fun of fizzy water with the rich flavors of tea? This tea-infused sparking water from Sound. They offer a number of organic, unsweetened flavors, but this green tea variety with hints of tangerine and lemongrass is a standout.
Sound Green Tea-Infused Sparking Water, drinksound.com
Aqua ViTea
Kombucha certainly qualifies as a functional beverage, thanks to its gut health benefits. Aqua ViTea takes it one step further with this Green Tea kombucha, by adding CBD to the blend. They also extract the alcohol, so this kombucha is a completely non-alcoholic drink.
Aqua ViTea Green Tea CBD Kombucha, aquavitea.com
Minna Lightly Brewed Sparkling Tea
For a healthy, flavorful effervescent tea, Minna has you covered. The Cherry Cacao Green Tea features Fair Trade tea and natural flavors, for a unique blend that surprises your taste buds with chocolatey notes.
Minna Cherry Cacao Green Tea, drinkminna.com
Water + More
Vitamin Water
Vitamin Water has countless tasty flavors, infused with—you guessed it—vitamins. This "reset" flavor features ample vitamin C, B5, B6, B12, and electrolytes for a nourishing sip.
Vitamin Water Reset Pineapple Coconut, vitaminwater.com
Flow Alkaline Spring Water
Flow is known for their alkaline spring waters, which features naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes. Beyond their plain waters, the brand also has flavored options to take their offerings up a notch, such as spa-worthy cucumber + mint.
Flow Cucumber + Mint, flowhydration.com
Smartwater
Known for their electrolyte-rich waters, Smartwater now has an option that's infused with antioxidant selenium for bonus health benefits.
Smartwater antioxidant, drinksmartwater.com
Sodastream
For sparkling water fans, Sodastreams are a must-have kitchen gadget. And recently, the brand launched natural flavor fruit drops (think: watermelon, grapefruit, lemon, and more) to add a bit of pizazz to your on-demand seltzer.
Sodastream Watermelon Fruit Drops, sodastream.com
Functional Soda Alternatives
Olipop Sparkling Tonic
Olipop may look like a simple can of soda, but it's actually bursting with nutritious ingredients like prebiotic plant fibers. This orange squeeze flavor in particular features vitamin C-rich citrus fruit like clementine, mandarin, and acerola cherry.
Olipop Orange Squeeze, drinkolipop.com
Recess
Recess drinks are a lovely functional beverage with just a touch of sweetness, perfect for social occasions, in particular. These bubbly, healthy drinks feature hemp extract and adaptogens, to help promote a calm state of mind.
Recess Blackberry Chai, takearecess.com
Spindrift
Cracking into a can of fruity seltzer water is oh-so-satisfying, especially when its one of Spindrift's delicious flavors. This grapefruit drink doesn't have an ounce of sugar, and uses real fruit juice for taste.
Spindrift Grapefruit Sparkling Water, drinkspindrift.com
Bubly
This effervescent drink is a wonderful choice—and not just because Michael Bublé is their spokesperson. Bubly sparkling water comes in 15 different flavors, all of which are made with natural flavors, sans sweeteners.
Mango Bubly Sparking Water, bubly.co
Sports + Protein Drinks
Propel
Propel drinks are perfect for post-workout recovery. Now, the brand also has an immunity-focused blend, featuring vitamin C and zinc.
Propel Immune Support Lemon Blackberry, propelwater.com
Remedy Organics
For a healthy drink that's a bit more filling, try Remedy Organics' plant-based, protein-backed beverages. Each bottle contains prebiotics, adaptogenic herbs, and nutrient-rich superfoods to keep you feeling nourished. This golden mind blend also features DHA omega-3s and MCT oil.
Remedy Organics Golden Mind, remedyorganics.com
BodyArmor
Countless athletes, like Naomi Osaka, swear by BodyArmor for pre- and post-workout fuel (check out Osaka's go-to smoothie recipes for reference). The BodyArmor Lyte drinks feature countless ingredients to keep your body running strong (potassium, vitamin C, B vitamins, and zinc), and no added sugar.
BodyArmor Lyte Tropical Coconut, drinkbodyarmor.com
Evolve
Another great plant-based, protein-packed drink, Evolve shakes are a functional meal replacement or post-workout recovery drink. This protein and greens shake has 20 grams of pea protein, and plenty of nutritious veggies like kale and spinach.
Evolve Plant-Based Protein & Greens Shake, drinkevolve.com
VitaCoco
Coconut water is a fantastic hydrating beverage that tastes delicious, too. VitaCoco's nutrient- and electrolyte-rich drink is perfect to sip on a hot day or blend into your morning smoothie.
VitaCoco Original Coconut Water, vitacoco.com
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.