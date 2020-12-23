The 13 Best Alcohol-Free Drinks To Sip On For A Dry Holiday & Beyond

Whether you're having an alcohol-free holiday for physical or mental health reasons, you certainly don't need to resign to seltzer as your only alternative beverage choice. This year, perhaps more than ever, both new and seasoned beverage brands are launching delicious drinks to sip on, sans-alcohol. Some include functional ingredients, and others are just fun alternatives to favorite drinks (think: clever mocktails, craft beer, and even rosé). We tested out a number of these alternative beverages, and rounded up some star players.