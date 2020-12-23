The 13 Best Alcohol-Free Drinks To Sip On For A Dry Holiday & Beyond

mindbodygreen

13 Best Non-Alcoholic Drinks To Sip On If You're Having A Dry Holiday

Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor By Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor
Kristine Thomason is the senior health editor at mindbodygreen.
December 23, 2020

Whether you're having an alcohol-free holiday for physical or mental health reasons, you certainly don't need to resign to seltzer as your only alternative beverage choice. This year, perhaps more than ever, both new and seasoned beverage brands are launching delicious drinks to sip on, sans-alcohol. Some include functional ingredients, and others are just fun alternatives to favorite drinks (think: clever mocktails, craft beer, and even rosé). We tested out a number of these alternative beverages, and rounded up some star players.

Canned Mocktails

Casamara Club

Inspired by classic Italian cocktails, Casamara club offers four different bottled beverages that pair perfectly with every occasion. The Capo features notes of mandarin orange, fresh mint, and wildflower for a refreshing, satisfying spritz.


Casamara Club—Easy Club Soda, casamaraclub.com

Casamara Club
Casamara Club

Mocktail Club

For a slightly-sweetened alcohol-free cocktail, Mocktail Club features a number of fun and festive flavors. This Capri Sour drink is made with pomegranate juice, cranberry shrub, apple cider vinegar, and a hint of agave.


Mocktail Club Capri Sour, mocktailclub.com

Mocktail Club
Mocktail Club

Free Rain

For a drink that isn't just sans-alcohol, but features bonus functional ingredients, break open a can of Free Rain. The sparkling beverage features ashwaganda to support your mood and help, as the brand states, "make the most of every moment."


Free Rain Blood Orange Ginger & Ashwaganda For Focus, freerain.com

free rain
Free Rain

Recess

Recess drinks are a fantastic alternative to alcohol spritzes. These bubbly drinks feature hemp extract and adaptogens, meant to help promote a calm state of mind. Plus, they use real fruit and minimal sugar, for a pleasant flavor that's not too sweet.


Recess Pomegranate Hibiscus, takearecess.com

Recess
Recess
Non-Alcoholic Wine

Surely Non-Alcoholic Rosé

Love a crisp glass of rosé? Surely partners with winemakers in Sonoma, California to make top-notch wine. Then, they remove the alcohol, while maintaining the distinct flavor and scents of the popular wine. With no added sugars or other ingredients, this drink is purely delicious.


Surely Non-Alcoholic Rosé, hisurely.com

Surely Wine
Surely Wine

Sip Clean Non-Alcoholic Rosé Wine

Prefer to sip your wine from a can? This brand had you covered. They also remove the alcohol from rosé, leaving you with a beverage that still preserves all the lovely flavors and effervescence. Each can contains approximately two glasses, and still has less sugar than its classic counterpart.


Sip Clean Non-Alcoholic Rosé Wine, sip-clean.com

Sip Clean
Sip Clean

Non-Alcoholic Spirits

RASĀSVĀDA Zero-Proof Spirit

If you prefer to mix up your own cocktails, consider grabbing a bottle of this alcohol-free spirit, made with functional, plant-based ingredients such as adaptogens like ginseng and schisandra berry.


RASĀSVĀDA Zero-Proof Spirit, rasaspirit.com


Rasavada
Rasavada

Seedlip Non-Alcoholic Spirit

Perhaps one of the best known spirit alternatives, Seedlip continues to impress us with their sharp flavors. We love the Grove 42, which features a crisp citrus blend along with ginger.


Seedlip Grove 42, seedlipdrinks.com

Seedlip
Seedlip

Kin Social Hour Spirit

You may have tried canned versions of Kin's classic spritz—but this year, the functional beverage brand launched bottled spirit alternatives to add to your bar cart. It features adaptogens and nootropics, all in a mix designed to lift your, well, spirits.


Kin High Rode Social Hour Spirit, kineuphorics.com

Kin
Kin

Aplós Hemp-Infused Non-Alcoholic Spirit

Another great alternative to liquor, aplós is a hemp-infused spirit which is formulated to brighten your mood and promote a sense of calm—all without the unpleasant after-effects of alcohol. Their one and only flavor features striking citrus notes, along with hints of ginger and rosemary.


Aplós Hemp-Infused Non-Alcoholic Spirit, aplos.world

Aplos
Aplos

Non-Alcoholic Beer

Athletic Brewing Co. Non-Alcoholic Brews

If you're a craft beer fan, the offerings from Athletic Brewing Co. are a satisfying, booze-free swap. This Run Wild IPA, for example, tastes just as hoppy and delicious as the real thing. What's more, this holiday season, the brand is partnering with Rethink Food—an organization that helps get food to those in need—and donating 50% of proceeds from their Run Wild beer sales.


Athletic Brewing Co. Run Wild IPA, athleticbrewing.com

Athletic Brewing Co. Non-Alcoholic Brews
Athletic Brewing
Athletic Brewing

Lagunitas Brewing Company IPNA

The California-based beer brand is well-known for their signature IPA. Now, they're launching a beer that packs all the same hop-forward taste, in a non-alcoholic form. Meet: the IPNA.


Lagunitas IPNA, lagunitas.com



Lagunitas Brewing Company IPNA
Lagunitas
Lagunitas

Surreal Brewing Company

Whatever type of craft beer you fancy—porter, kolsch, or IPA—Surreal Brewing has a tasty can for you to try. Created by a husband and wife team, this family-run beer business is dedicated to creating delicious brews for non-alcoholic drinkers to enjoy.


Surreal Brewing Company Juicy Mavs Hazy IPA, surrealbrewing.com

Surreal Brewing
Surreal Brewing

