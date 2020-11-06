According to registered dietitian Ella Davar, R.D., C.D.N., pomegranates are powerful because of the variety of nuritional substsances they contain. "It contains hydrolysable tannins, flavonols, anthocyanins, and phenolic and organic acids," she tells mindbodygreen, "These compounds have been studied and related with numerous health benefits against many metabolic conditions and diseases."

In fact, she shares that "According to research studies, the antioxidant potential of pomegranate juice is more than that of red wine and green tea."

But for Davar, there's another other benefit that is key: the impact of this fruit on gut health. "One of the most important health-related functions of the pomegranate is their effect on gut microbiota and their potential use as antimicrobial agents," she shares.

How do pomegranate seeds benefit the gut? That's twofold: firstly, some of those aforementioned compounds are used in metabolic processes by the microbiota of the colon. But pomegranate seeds are also a good source of prebiotic fiber: "Fiber from the seeds contributes to gut health by serving as a prebiotic (food for probiotic, live gut friendly bacteria) and providing the necessary bulk to keep the bowel movement regular and optimize digestive health," says Davar.