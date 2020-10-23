7 Healthy Pumpkin Recipes (With Bonus Benefits) To Whip Up This Fall

It is well and truly pumpkin season: The leaves are falling, Halloween is around the corner, and we've picked up our favorite autumnal items at Trader Joe's. Unfortunately, many of the iconic treats of the season aren't necessarily the healthiest, but that doesn't mean we should skip them altogether: It's about making sure they're serving us nutritionally, too. Enter these pumpkin-powered recipes, packed with bonus benefits.

Pumpkin itself is actually a relative nutrient powerhouse: "Pumpkins contain vitamin A and C, which support eye and immune health," says Mascha Davis, R.D., MPH. "They are also filled with antioxidants, which help the body fight oxidative stress."

By simply adding pumpkin to your recipes, you're adding valuable nutrients. But there are other ingredients that can also up the nutrition ante. Here, a few of our favorite recipes that harness this iconic fall flavor with even more health benefits.