Transition Into Spring With This Gut-Friendly Cauliflower Salad

Kat Mead loves inspiring people to cook at home and try new flavors. There's no better way to do this than to create meal-size salads that feature a variety of healthy, yummy ingredients. Kat's style has always been one to challenge the ordinary, and the 60 salad recipes in her aptly named cookbook, Big Salads, do just that. These aren't side salads or your bland appetizer; these salads capitalize on seasonal ingredients and can be customized to your liking.

The cauliflower lentil salad is the perfect way to transition into spring, as it features warm ingredients like roasted cauliflower and lentils, as well as lighter ingredients like arugula, pomegranate seeds, and tahini.

Cauliflower is high in fiber, which helps populate the gut with healthy bacteria, and it also triggers the release of critical immune cells in the stomach to ward off bad bacteria, supporting overall health. This showstopping salad also includes turmeric, a powerful anti-inflammatory ingredient known to boost mood and improve heart health.

This spiced salad will awaken your taste buds, and your belly will thank you.