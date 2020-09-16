When you think of “metabolic dysfunction,” chronic conditions like obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and so on may come to mind. But according to family medicine physician Julie Foucher-Urcuyo, M.D., M.S., you don’t have to suffer from any of those conditions to have metabolic dysfunction. In fact, she tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast that 20% of people considered “lean” are still metabolically unhealthy.

That's because, according to Foucher-Urcuyo, weight is only another symptom of metabolic dysfunction; it’s not necessarily leading the charge: “If we only focus on the weight, we miss the forest through the trees,” she adds.

So how can you tell if you’re metabolically unhealthy, regardless of weight? It’s a little more difficult than you think, but it’s not completely impossible (and before you panic, know that there’s much you can do to get your metabolic health back on track).